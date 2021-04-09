Financial Accountant

Apr 9, 2021

Our Client is urgently seeking an energetic, deadline driven, self-motivated Qualified (Degree) Accountant, with a minimum of 5 years’ experience that is looking for an opportunity with future career growth. Experience in Forex, Imports and Pastel Accounting is Non-Negotiable.

Minimum requirements

  • Degree in Finance or Accounting.
  • SAIPA articles would be beneficial.
  • 5 years proven accounting experience.
  • Experience with Pastel Accounting Non-Negotiable.
  • Experience in working with Forex and Imports Non-Negotiable.
  • Data entry skills together with hands on experience of spreadsheets in Excel.
  • Understands Income Statements, Trial Balances, Balance Sheets as well as Loses and Gains.
  • Auditing experience would be an advantage.

Personal Attributes:

  • Accurate.
  • Energetic.
  • Deadline Driven.
  • Self-Motivated.
  • Innovative.
  • Assertive.
  • Good Communication Skills.
  • Compliant.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

  • Customer Invoicing and Receipting:
  • Invoice customers on a daily basis.
  • Capture debtor’s payments.
  • Issue customer statements on a monthly basis.
  • Follow up on overdue debtors’ accounts.
  • Ensure all suppliers invoices are appropriately authorized for payment.
  • Make supplier payments in accordance with due dates.
  • Capture bank account entries on a daily basis.
  • Reconcile bank accounts on a monthly basis.
  • Capture & Reconcile petty cash accounts.
  • Complete and submit statutory accurately and before due date.
  • Accurate Record keeping of staff leave and overtime.
  • Assist in preparing annual budgets.
  • Process and capture month end journals.
  • Prepare draft monthly financial statements and reports as required.
  • Maintain the chart of accounts.
  • Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management.
  • Provide information to external auditors for the annual audit.
  • Reporting on stock variances.
  • Reporting on freight costs.
  • Responsible for administrative work for exports to Africa customers.
  • Supplier Payments and Expenses:
  • Capturing and Reconciliation of Bank Accounts:
  • Statutory Return:
  • Human Resources:
  • Budgets and Financial Statements:
  • Reporting of Stock and Logistics:

