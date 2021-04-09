Financial Accountant

Our Client is urgently seeking an energetic, deadline driven, self-motivated Qualified (Degree) Accountant, with a minimum of 5 years’ experience that is looking for an opportunity with future career growth. Experience in Forex, Imports and Pastel Accounting is Non-Negotiable.

Minimum requirements

Degree in Finance or Accounting.

SAIPA articles would be beneficial.

5 years proven accounting experience.

Experience with Pastel Accounting Non-Negotiable.

Experience in working with Forex and Imports Non-Negotiable.

Data entry skills together with hands on experience of spreadsheets in Excel.

Understands Income Statements, Trial Balances, Balance Sheets as well as Loses and Gains.

Auditing experience would be an advantage.

Personal Attributes:

Accurate.

Energetic.

Deadline Driven.

Self-Motivated.

Innovative.

Assertive.

Good Communication Skills.

Compliant.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Customer Invoicing and Receipting:

Invoice customers on a daily basis.

Capture debtor’s payments.

Issue customer statements on a monthly basis.

Follow up on overdue debtors’ accounts.

Ensure all suppliers invoices are appropriately authorized for payment.

Make supplier payments in accordance with due dates.

Capture bank account entries on a daily basis.

Reconcile bank accounts on a monthly basis.

Capture & Reconcile petty cash accounts.

Complete and submit statutory accurately and before due date.

Accurate Record keeping of staff leave and overtime.

Assist in preparing annual budgets.

Process and capture month end journals.

Prepare draft monthly financial statements and reports as required.

Maintain the chart of accounts.

Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management.

Provide information to external auditors for the annual audit.

Reporting on stock variances.

Reporting on freight costs.

Responsible for administrative work for exports to Africa customers.

Supplier Payments and Expenses:

Capturing and Reconciliation of Bank Accounts:

Statutory Return:

Human Resources:

Budgets and Financial Statements:

Reporting of Stock and Logistics:

Danielle Snyman

Specialist Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position