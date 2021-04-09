Financial Accountant

Our Client is urgently seeking an energetic, deadline driven, self-motivated Qualified (Degree) Accountant, with a minimum of 5 years’ experience that is looking for an opportunity with future career growth. Experience in Forex, Imports and Pastel Accounting is Non-Negotiable.
Minimum requirements
- Degree in Finance or Accounting.
- SAIPA articles would be beneficial.
- 5 years proven accounting experience.
- Experience with Pastel Accounting Non-Negotiable.
- Experience in working with Forex and Imports Non-Negotiable.
- Data entry skills together with hands on experience of spreadsheets in Excel.
- Understands Income Statements, Trial Balances, Balance Sheets as well as Loses and Gains.
- Auditing experience would be an advantage.
Personal Attributes:
- Accurate.
- Energetic.
- Deadline Driven.
- Self-Motivated.
- Innovative.
- Assertive.
- Good Communication Skills.
- Compliant.
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Customer Invoicing and Receipting:
- Invoice customers on a daily basis.
- Capture debtor’s payments.
- Issue customer statements on a monthly basis.
- Follow up on overdue debtors’ accounts.
- Ensure all suppliers invoices are appropriately authorized for payment.
- Make supplier payments in accordance with due dates.
- Capture bank account entries on a daily basis.
- Reconcile bank accounts on a monthly basis.
- Capture & Reconcile petty cash accounts.
- Complete and submit statutory accurately and before due date.
- Accurate Record keeping of staff leave and overtime.
- Assist in preparing annual budgets.
- Process and capture month end journals.
- Prepare draft monthly financial statements and reports as required.
- Maintain the chart of accounts.
- Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management.
- Provide information to external auditors for the annual audit.
- Reporting on stock variances.
- Reporting on freight costs.
- Responsible for administrative work for exports to Africa customers.
- Supplier Payments and Expenses:
- Capturing and Reconciliation of Bank Accounts:
- Statutory Return:
- Human Resources:
- Budgets and Financial Statements:
- Reporting of Stock and Logistics:
Danielle Snyman
Specialist Recruitment Consultant