Financial Accountant – Mozambique

Purpose of the Role

Prepare and manage the local and group (international) financial reporting processes, provide operational support to the line organization with regards to project planning and execution (including business development, EPC, O&M and asset management). This position covers ensuring compliance in all aspects of internal and external financial reporting and administration of tax for the portfolio of group companies

Educational background

University level degree or equivalent, preferably with specialization in Finance, Accounting.

Solid academic results.

Comprehensive excel skills.

OCAM (Mozambican Institute of Accountants and Auditors) registered will be an added advantage.

Work Experience

3 years of experience within accounting, tax, VAT, customs, controlling, budgeting and internal controls.

IFRS and local accounting regulation knowledge and experience.

Preferred experience from the Renewables, Real Estate or Infrastructure sectors or from other industries/ companies with strong financial practices.

Prepare and Manage the accounting and tax function

Manage and optimise accounting software (Microsoft Dynamics 365).

Dual currency reporting (USD and MZN).

Ensure compliance & adherence to Local Tax and Accounting principles (PGC-NIRF).

Adherence to internal control procedures related to the company’s business.

Assist with the registration for direct and indirect taxes, including incentives.

Assistance to the operational project teams

Tax

Prepare tax recording and reporting.

Annual Corporate Income Tax (CIT) Calculations.

Monthly submissions of Modelo A, IVA (VAT) and Modelo 19 IRPS (PAYE) as well as social security (INSS) for all the registered offices before deadlines.

Render assistance in any tax field audit, if any, conducted by Recebedoria da Fazenda {Tax Department).

Annual Budget and Forecasts

Detailed cash flow forecast and financial modelling for 20-year Project life.

Assist in the budgeting and forecasting in accordance with operating plans and Group policies.

Monthly Financial and Management Reports

Maintain accounting records including data entry of complete and accurate data for day to day business transactions.

Load payments on online banking.

Make sure all accounting documents are properly filed and traceable.

Prepare accounting documents and monthly schedules.

Prepare reconciliations such as bank and debtor/creditor reconciliations.

Assist in the assessment of accounting matters and prepare accounting memos (PGC and IFRS).

Monitor monthly actual results against the budget and prepare an overall review and analysis of the variances.

Report on variances to all stakeholders (lenders, shareholders, and directors).

Perform other accounting finance related duties or tasks as assigned from time to time.

Audit (External and Internal)

Provide assistance to the auditors in their field work.

Assist in the planning, coordinating, and monitoring of the statutory audit of the business units.

Prepare Annual Financial Statements for local and group reporting.

Treasury and Banking

Manage and monitor cash flows.

Process payments for suppliers and Invoices for electricity sales.

Reconcile bank accounts.

Ensure that the business units’ funding requirements are adequate, and servicing of such borrowings is properly managed.

Assist in the follow-up of the bond financing of the projects.

Desired Skills:

OCAM

IFRS

Statutory Accounting

Technical Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

