Forestry Engineering Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the Forestry industry and based in Ugie, is currently looking to employ an experienced Forestry Engineering Manager to their team. 15 years’ experience in forestry and 5 years senior managerial level in a production environment secures.

Key result areas:

Production, cost and revenue control.

Strategic, tactical, and operational planning of harvesting operations to meet customer demands.

Strict and consistent adherence to budgets and forecasts.

Effective and efficient control of people, machinery, materials, service providers and logistics processes

Log supply operations of 500 000m3 annually.

Determining strategic Capex for foods and production equipment.

Required minimum qualifications:

Diploma in forestry

B Tech/B.Sc / MSc degree in Forestry is an added advantage

Required minimum experience:

15 years’ experience in forestry. At least 5 years must be in a senior managerial level in a production environment.

Recommended skills, knowledge and qualities

Senior managerial level business acumen

Production Management Experience

Roads and Workshop Management will be to your advantage.

Working understanding of silviculture mechanisation.

Ability to work under pressure.

Strong analytical and Excel experience.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

