Front End Web Developer

Our client is looking for a Front-end Web developer? with more than three years’ working experience, to work on a broad range of exciting current and new projects for our clients and partners in the fields of media, communication and education.??

Due to this organization’s way of working, this position is best suited to those who live in or are able to move to the Durban area.

As a successful candidate you would

Be directly involved in creating high-performance, scalable web products on various platforms and frameworks, as well as mentoring junior developers in the team.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.

Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

We expect from you as a successful candidate that you are competent and experienced with the following:

Git/SVN

HTML & CSS

Angular and AngularJS

Knowledge of web infrastructure and architecture

3rd-party APIs

Communicating with web services using JSON/XML

UX/UI Design

Site profiling, benchmarking and performance optimization

Working in a DevOps environment

You should be able to recognise yourself in the following:

A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.

A mentor and a team player who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you, and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.

Career-focused with the motivation to forge one’s own path to success within a high-performing team.

The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived cachet of the task.

As an organization, they are looking for people who are curious, open to feedback, and enjoy working together to create a better solution. They are looking for team-mates who are not necessarily defined by their technical experience, but people with imagination and energy, vision and shared values, curiosity and heart. Everything else you need can and will be learned along the way through immersion in their iterative environment.

Desired Skills:

devops

GIT

SVN

HTML

CSS

Angular

AngularJS

web infrastructure

web architecture

API

JSON

XML

UX

UI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

