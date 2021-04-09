Gearbox Mechanical Technician

To provide Customers with a superior and reliable technical service offering. Support the companys Branch’s and in so enhances value to the Company brand with the aim of differentiating the Company from market competitors. Find remedy to technical challenges and in so partner the Companies Branches in the promotion and sale of the Companies products.

LOCATION

The successful individual will be based at Head office in Johannesburg.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s):

Conduct on-site equipment installation, removal, adjustment, assembly, repair, modifying, measuring, data gathering, oil sampling and associated tasks on customer’s equipment as required.

80% of work is bearing related e.g. removal, installation, inspection.

Rotor balancing.

Shaft alignment.

Promote xxx Field Services capability to prospective customers.

Timorous liaison with Field Services Manager / Supervisor in respect of:

Feedback on any proposed job scope and viability

Estimate of extent of work to complete proposed task

Report on required services such as cranage, rigging, electrician etc

Scope of work amendments

Receipt of quotation from FS Supervisor for proposed scope of work and submission for approval to customer.

Communicate order outcome to stakeholders.

Logging of hours per job and sign off by customer of completion of scope.

Feedback to Management of reasons for any unsuccessful quotations or success stories.

Inspection of problematic installations and equipment under suspicion of warranty or malfunction.

Identification and reporting on nature of failure or its root cause and propose a remedy.

Report writing after completion of site work and emailing this to the customer.

Take on added duties such as data gathering and analysis using SPM Condition Monitoring techniques and promote sales of condition monitoring equipment through demonstration thereof to a customer.

PERSONAL REQUIREMENT CRITERIA and QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12 or equivalent secondary education

Valid Trade papers

Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship of minimum 3 year’s duration covering fitting, machining and on the job maintenance of equipment in a production environment.

A minimum 5 years experience after qualifying in a relevant mechanical trade.

5 Years relevant heavy industry knowledge after qualifying in a relevant mechanical trade.

Extensive bearing installation experience.

Extensive industrial gearbox repair experience.

Must be able to get a valid medical clearance to work on mines, surface and underground

Must be able to pass the induction and access requirements of all major customers in the primary area of assignment.

Will be called to demonstrate good written and verbal communication skills

Must be willing to attend formal & informal training courses. To acquire relevant product knowledge in support of thethe companies range of products.

Be able to travel, spend time away from home, work unplanned overtime and inconvenient hours local and abroad

Computer literacy. Windows e-mail correspondence, excel, word etc.

Valid Driver’s licence 08

Ability to work independently within heavy mechanical and mining environment

Desired Skills:

Mining

Rotor Balancing

Shaft Alignment

Field Service

Bearings

On-Site Equipment

Trade Papers

Mechanical Engineering

Field Mechanical Engineering

Bearing Installation Experience

Gearbox Repair

Gearboxes

Machinery

Mechanical tools

Mechanical

Mechanical components

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Tool and Equipment Manufacturing Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

