Group Financial Accountant

A well-established manufacturing company is searching for a Group Financial Accountant to join their team in Germiston.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full Accounting function, including but not limited to:

Consolidations of all divisions.

Drafting of annual financial statements in compliance with IFRS.

Interaction with SARS.

Liaising with Auditors and Managers.

Compiling financial reports for EXCO.

Minimum Requirements:

CA.

3 – 5 years’ post articles experience.

Up to date with IFRS.

Caseware and SAP would be beneficial.

Manufacturing experience would be beneficial.

Benefits are negotiable.

