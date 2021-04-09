Head: Corporate Services

Our client, an advisory institution, has an EE opportunity available for Head of Corporate Services. This will be a 3 month contract, to be based in the Midrand area.
Requirements:
- Post Graduate Diploma or Degree in Human Resources Management or Business Administration
- Three (3) years’ managerial experience
- Computer literate
KPAs:
- Facilities Management
- Information, Communication and Technology
- FFC Strategy and Business Plans
- Policy Development and Implementation
- HR Systems and Processes
- HR Administration
- HR Document Management Records
- Employee Remuneration and Benefits
- Reporting and Record Keeping
- Monitoring and Evaluation in HR, ICT and Facilities
- Management of directly reporting staff
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.