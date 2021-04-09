Head Information Technology

Head: Information Technology – R1 041 150pa

Key Job Responsibility:

Strategy and Planning

Member of the senior management team in governance processes of the organization’s architecture, security strategies, telecommunications, networks, programming, media, and desktops.

Lead strategic technological planning to achieve business goals by prioritizing technology initiatives and coordinating the evaluation, deployment, and management of current and future technologies.

Lead strategic security planning to achieve business goals by prioritizing defense initiatives and coordinating the evaluation, deployment and management of current and future security technologies using a risk- based assessment methodology.

Collaborate with the appropriate departments to develop and maintain a technology plan that supports organizational needs.

Develop and communicate business/technology alignment plans to execute team, staff, partners, customers, and stakeholders.

Direct development and execution of an enterprise-wide disaster recovery and business continuity plan.

Develop, implement, maintain, and oversee enforcement of policies, procedures and associated plans for system security administration and user system access based on industry-standard best practices.

Acquisition and Deployment

Access and communicate risks associated with technology-related investments and purchases.

Develop business case justification and cost/ benefit analyses for technology spending and initiatives.

Define requirements for new technology implementations and communicate them to key business stakeholders.

Review hardware and software acquisition and maintenance contracts and pursue master agreements to capitalize on economies of scale.

Define and communicate corporate procedures, policies and standards for the organization for acquiring, implement and operating new network systems, equipment, software and other technologies.

Approve prioritize and control projects and the project portfolio as they relate to the selection, acquisition, development and installation of major information systems.

Operational Management

Lead initiatives for the rapid development and solutions in support of outbreaks and surveillance activities.

Conduct research to remain up-to-date and knowledgeable in regard to industry trends and emerging technologies in anticipation of new business processes and system alterations.

Analyze and improve upon technology standards across the organization to maintain a technological and competitive edge.

Manage the administration of all computer security systems and their corresponding or associated software, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, cryptography systems, and anti-virus software.

Act as primary liaison for the company’s technology vision via regular written and in person communication with the organization’s executives, department heads, end users and external stakeholders.

Creatively and independently provide resolution to technical problems in a cost- effective manner.

Develop, track, and control the technical services annul operating and capital budgets for purchasing, staffing and operations.

Lead recruitment, development, retention, and organization of all technical staff in accordance with corporate budgetary objectives and personal policies.

Ensure continuous delivery of technical services through oversight of service level agreements with end users and monitoring systems, programs, and equipment performance.

Ensure equipment, software operations and licensing adheres to applicable laws and regulations Innovate, oversee and develop patenting of intellectual property, inventions and business processes.

Manage all SLA’s with service providers.

Ensure provision of Help Desk service and support.

Leadership and Management

Lead and manage the IT Team.

Ensure IT Team development and training.

Performance management and manage talent of the IT Team.

Leadership

Pursues excellence in all aspects of business.

Possesses the expert knowledge to identify opportunities for change and the ability to convey the need for change.

Builds expert knowledge in our industry and conveys knowledge to others.

Team work

Evokes creative and innovative thinking from team members while helping them to bring their ideas and career plans to fruition.

Helps determine new, creative ways to employ teams on projects and distribute responsibilities.

Works across practice to share lessons learned and best practices.

Client Management

Anticipates internal clients’ needs and proposes alternative business solutions.

Continually seeks and capitalizes upon opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and deepen client relationships. Network with Provincial and National Stakeholders

Job related knowledge

Excellent knowledge of technology environments, including telecommunications, networks, programing, media, and desktops.

Solid understanding of computer systems characteristics features and integration capabilities.

Extensive knowledge of data processing, hardware platforms, enterprise software applications and outsources systems Technical experience with systems networking, databases, Web development, and user support.

Exposure to business theory, business processes, management, budgeting, and business office operations.

Excellent understanding of project management principles.

Proven experience in planning, organization, and development.

Understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

Demonstrated ability to apply technology solutions to business problems.

In-depth knowledge of applicable laws and regulations as they relate to technology issues.

Communication

Raises the company’s visibility through involvement in local industry organizations.

Confronts issues openly and quickly.

Effectively communicates relevant IT related information to superiors and peers in other practices.

Tactfully communicates sensitive information.

Handles difficult personnel situations directly, using appropriate discretion, HR advise and respect for the individual.

Serves as key participants in team meetings.

Management

Serves as focal point for all inter-Office IT-related matters company-wide.

Ensures that appropriate network managers are monitoring, analyzing and evaluation performance and working on resolution of identifies degradation trends and problem areas.

Ensures that support for around-the-clock information transfer, storage and processing is timely, efficient and meets the service levels required.

Assist with IT staffing and budgeting projections on a company-wide basis.

Job related skills

Proven leadership ability.

Ability to set and manage priorities judiciously.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Strong tactical skills.

Ability to articulate ideas to both technical and non-technical addressees.

Exceptionally self-motivated and directed.

Keen attention to detail.

Superior analytical, evaluative, and problem-solving abilities.

Exceptional service orientation.

Ability to motivate in a team- oriented, collaborative environment.

Communication skills (Verbal and written).

Report writing skills.

Ability to deal with or handle confidential information.

Attention to detail.

Management skills.

Problem solving skills.

Accuracy skills.

Analytical skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Minimum requirements & key competency:

Honour’s degree in the field of Information Technology.

Masters’ qualification in Biological/ Medical Scientist, Health Informatics or Epidemiology (Desirable).

15 years’ overall experience in IT.

8 years’ experience managing and/ or directing technological operations.

Experience in IT development, business intelligence, data warehousing (Essential).

Experience in strategic technology planning, execution, and policy development.

Experience in the health environment (Preferred).

Closing date for applications: 14 April 2021

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Organizational change management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Purpose:

The Head of IT’s role is to align technology vision with business strategy by integrating NICD processes with the appropriate technologies. The Head of IT is also responsible for all aspects of developing and implementing technology initiatives within the Institute. This individual maintains existing enterprise systems, while providing direction in all technology related issues in support of information operations, surveillance systems and core company values.

