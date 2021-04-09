Head of Investments

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Head of Investments in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

An Honour’s degree in Financial Management, Accounting, Investment Management, Actuarial science or any other relevant field

CFA qualification is a requirement

Minimum 7 years’ experience in investment environment

Knowledge of market systems (e.g. Bloomberg) and asset modelling software will be an advantage

Experience in the insurance industry will be an advantage

Knowledge of government related procurement processes, policies and Acts will be an advantage

KPAs:

Investment strategy

Portfolio construction and monitoring

Implementation of investment strategy

Risk management

Forecasting the investment portfolio, expected investment returns and expenses as part ofthe firm’s budgeting process and strategy planning

