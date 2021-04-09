Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Head of Investments in the Centurion area.
Requirements:
- An Honour’s degree in Financial Management, Accounting, Investment Management, Actuarial science or any other relevant field
- CFA qualification is a requirement
- Minimum 7 years’ experience in investment environment
- Knowledge of market systems (e.g. Bloomberg) and asset modelling software will be an advantage
- Experience in the insurance industry will be an advantage
- Knowledge of government related procurement processes, policies and Acts will be an advantage
KPAs:
- Investment strategy
- Portfolio construction and monitoring
- Implementation of investment strategy
- Risk management
- Forecasting the investment portfolio, expected investment returns and expenses as part ofthe firm’s budgeting process and strategy planning
