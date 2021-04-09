Head of Investments

Apr 9, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Head of Investments in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

  • An Honour’s degree in Financial Management, Accounting, Investment Management, Actuarial science or any other relevant field
  • CFA qualification is a requirement
  • Minimum 7 years’ experience in investment environment
  • Knowledge of market systems (e.g. Bloomberg) and asset modelling software will be an advantage
  • Experience in the insurance industry will be an advantage
  • Knowledge of government related procurement processes, policies and Acts will be an advantage

KPAs:

  • Investment strategy
  • Portfolio construction and monitoring
  • Implementation of investment strategy
  • Risk management
  • Forecasting the investment portfolio, expected investment returns and expenses as part ofthe firm’s budgeting process and strategy planning

