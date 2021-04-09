Human Resource Business Partner at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

A challenging opportunity has become available for a self-motivated, people-orientated and innovative individual.
Qualifications:
BCom in Human Resources / Industrial Psychology or relevant degree
Experience:
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in an HR Generalist role with exposure to BBBEE
Exposure to payroll systems and processes
The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:
- Managing the Employee Life Cycle from application to exit interview
- Performance Management and Appraisal system
- Managing and conducting an efficient Recruitment Process
- Compensation and Benefit management
- Change Management including effective communication and planning
- Talent Management â€“ including succession planning, retention and recruitment
- Training and Development
- Employee Relationship Management
- HR Policy Management
- Reporting
- Job Descriptions, Job Grading and Job Task
- HR Project Implementations
- Employment Equity
- BBBEE
- Payroll
Required skills:
Sound knowledge of South African Labour Law and HR legislation
Able to meet deadlines and work independently
Strictly confidential and ethical nature
Strong ability to work on spreadsheets and analyse data (Excel Intermediary level required)