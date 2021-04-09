ICT Manager Africa at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known FMCG company, is looking for an ICT Manager to sit between the Africa function and technology – being an integral part of both management teams. This role requires elements of participating in business strategy formulation, translation of strategy into technology demands, managing and overseeing technology delivery to the business function; input to technology strategy formulation, translating technology strategy into business impact and driving the technology strategy within the business function. Duties:

Business Strategist Understand the business context: drivers, constraints, risks, challenges Detailed understanding of key business initiatives and focus points Articulate above to tech management and key tech role players Technology understanding both internal and external, at a strategic level to articulate tech opportunities and threats

Technology Strategist Understand the technology context: drivers, constraints, risks, challenges Detailed understanding of key technology initiatives and focus points Inform business on how technology strategy relates to the function Inputs to technology roadmap, architecture and business planning

Technology Performance Manager Attend project steerco’s and stand-ups on behalf of business Escalate any issues, concerns or opportunities to relevant parties

Financial Management – measuring cost and benefit Provides input into business cases for new technology

ICT Business Partnering Prioritise and plan demand Focus on Innovation to step change business processes and deliver digital strategy

Adjusts and pivots technology initiatives to get best return for the business unit

Incorporate and manage the adopted governance frameworks for application and technical management into all guidelines, standards, policies and procedures.

Monitor performance and the availability of critical components initiating corrective action where required and ensure formal SLA reporting

Manage portfolio of 3rd party service agreements which are central of nature

Requirements:

Relevant qualification in business administration, computer science or information science

Minimum 7 years of ICT management

Good knowledge of and exposure to the Syspro software suite advantageous

7+ years leadership experience in leading cross-functional teams and enterprise-wide programs, operating effectively across the organization and within complex contexts

Analytical skills: outstanding analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to effectively drive business, culture and technology change in a dynamic and complex operating environment

Gravitas to develop a framework for information and analytics governance

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including the ability to explain digital concepts and technologies to business leaders, as well as business concepts to technologists

Working knowledge of ICT governance frameworks and SDLC

Broad experience desired in multiple domain areas, application architecture, integration, application strategy, application quality management, application security and privacy, MDM, data standards, regulatory compliance, and enterprise architecture framework

Learn more/Apply for this position