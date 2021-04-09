Instrument Technician

Responsible for executing specialised technical functions to optimise mining processes within prescribed guidelines, policies and procedures to support the operation to achieve its objectives and goals.

Process Analysis

Conduct process analysis to ensure process control is within designed parameters

Put systems in place to utilise the available resources and maintain the systems therein

Report on findings of the analysis and make recommendations on improving operational efficiencies

Propose alterations to planned maintenance

Identify preventative maintenance requirements to guard against downtime

Field Instrumentation Maintenance, Repair and Replacements

Carry out preventative maintenance and attend to breakdowns:

Calibrate instruments to ensure the plant instruments are in working order and as per the job card

Test instruments operations are within specification

Clean instruments

Check instruments are well connected and that the cabling is in accordance with mining standards

Replace and repair instrumentation:

Locate instruments in store, verify part numbers and replace instruments

Carry out repairs on mechanical instruments e.g. change insert, change barrel, etc.

Carry out testing on instruments

Communicate with Control Room to confirm the fault and repair and sign off on job card

Report to Supervisor on spares utilised and instrumentation problems

Transfer of Skills

Mentor and coach junior technicians and/or trainees on instrumentation maintenance, instrumentation repairs, projects, calibrations, etc.

Ensure the transfer of skills to junior technicians/trainees and escalate any non-compliance to the Superintendent

Project Planning and Implementation

Input into project planning for larger projects on any equipment or staffing requirements

Plan for smaller projects through the creation of the bill of quantities, project schedules, and identification of resourcing requirements

Implement and monitor smaller projects to ensure adherence to time frames; report back on project status to key stakeholders

Liaise with 3rd parties and monitor adherence to terms and conditions

Development and Management of Process Control Software

Write functional specifications as per analysis, alter and test software for compliance to new requirements

Consult with 3rd parties on PLCs, PACs and SCADA for new revisions and additions for firmware and Software release upgrades

Phase-out all micro-processes and PLC’s and replacing with the latest technology

About The Employer:

Minimum Qualification/s:

N6 with trade test or National Diploma in Electrical Light Current

Red ticket

Advantageous: B Tech in Electrical Light Current

Minimum Experience:(A basic summary of the previous level of experience required to start in the position)

3 to 5 years experience, of which 2 years is on process control equipment

Advantageous: Advanced process controlled experience

Decision Limits and Timeframe:Decision making

Prioritisation of jobs

Decisions on end-to-end project management for smaller projects

Decisions on programming for change management

Decisions taken on resources and spares required

Planning Cycle

Project cycle dependent on the size of the project

Weekly planning

Daily, weekly and monthly reporting

Technical Competencies

Ability to work with basic hand tools

Advanced computer literacy

Measuring instrumentation knowledge of the process

Sound knowledge of process control and the required tools

Skills

Time management

Verbal and writing communication

Planning

Mentoring/coaching

Problem-solving

Analysis

Interpersonal

Special conditions or requirements of the Job or Site-Specific Requirements

Stressful environment

Required to work underground

Required to work at heights

Required to work abnormal hours

Working under tight timeframes

