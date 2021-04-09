Instrument Technician

Apr 9, 2021

Responsible for executing specialised technical functions to optimise mining processes within prescribed guidelines, policies and procedures to support the operation to achieve its objectives and goals.

Process Analysis

  • Conduct process analysis to ensure process control is within designed parameters
  • Put systems in place to utilise the available resources and maintain the systems therein
  • Report on findings of the analysis and make recommendations on improving operational efficiencies
  • Propose alterations to planned maintenance
  • Identify preventative maintenance requirements to guard against downtime

Field Instrumentation Maintenance, Repair and Replacements

  • Carry out preventative maintenance and attend to breakdowns:
  • Calibrate instruments to ensure the plant instruments are in working order and as per the job card
  • Test instruments operations are within specification
  • Clean instruments
  • Check instruments are well connected and that the cabling is in accordance with mining standards
  • Replace and repair instrumentation:
  • Locate instruments in store, verify part numbers and replace instruments
  • Carry out repairs on mechanical instruments e.g. change insert, change barrel, etc.
  • Carry out testing on instruments
  • Communicate with Control Room to confirm the fault and repair and sign off on job card
  • Report to Supervisor on spares utilised and instrumentation problems

Transfer of Skills

  • Mentor and coach junior technicians and/or trainees on instrumentation maintenance, instrumentation repairs, projects, calibrations, etc.
  • Ensure the transfer of skills to junior technicians/trainees and escalate any non-compliance to the Superintendent

Project Planning and Implementation

  • Input into project planning for larger projects on any equipment or staffing requirements
  • Plan for smaller projects through the creation of the bill of quantities, project schedules, and identification of resourcing requirements
  • Implement and monitor smaller projects to ensure adherence to time frames; report back on project status to key stakeholders
  • Liaise with 3rd parties and monitor adherence to terms and conditions

Development and Management of Process Control Software

  • Write functional specifications as per analysis, alter and test software for compliance to new requirements
  • Consult with 3rd parties on PLCs, PACs and SCADA for new revisions and additions for firmware and Software release upgrades
  • Phase-out all micro-processes and PLC’s and replacing with the latest technology

About The Employer:

Minimum Qualification/s:

  • N6 with trade test or National Diploma in Electrical Light Current
  • Red ticket
  • Advantageous: B Tech in Electrical Light Current

Minimum Experience:(A basic summary of the previous level of experience required to start in the position)

  • 3 to 5 years experience, of which 2 years is on process control equipment
  • Advantageous: Advanced process controlled experience

Decision Limits and Timeframe:Decision making

  • Prioritisation of jobs
  • Decisions on end-to-end project management for smaller projects
  • Decisions on programming for change management
  • Decisions taken on resources and spares required

Planning Cycle

  • Project cycle dependent on the size of the project
  • Weekly planning
  • Daily, weekly and monthly reporting

Technical Competencies

  • Ability to work with basic hand tools
  • Advanced computer literacy
  • Measuring instrumentation knowledge of the process
  • Sound knowledge of process control and the required tools

Skills

  • Time management
  • Verbal and writing communication
  • Planning
  • Mentoring/coaching
  • Problem-solving
  • Analysis
  • Interpersonal

Special conditions or requirements of the Job or Site-Specific Requirements

  • Stressful environment
  • Required to work underground
  • Required to work at heights
  • Required to work abnormal hours
  • Working under tight timeframes

Learn more/Apply for this position