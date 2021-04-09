Instrument Technician

Responsible for executing specialised technical functions to optimise mining processes within prescribed guidelines, policies and procedures to support the operation to achieve its objectives and goals.
Process Analysis
- Conduct process analysis to ensure process control is within designed parameters
- Put systems in place to utilise the available resources and maintain the systems therein
- Report on findings of the analysis and make recommendations on improving operational efficiencies
- Propose alterations to planned maintenance
- Identify preventative maintenance requirements to guard against downtime
Field Instrumentation Maintenance, Repair and Replacements
- Carry out preventative maintenance and attend to breakdowns:
- Calibrate instruments to ensure the plant instruments are in working order and as per the job card
- Test instruments operations are within specification
- Clean instruments
- Check instruments are well connected and that the cabling is in accordance with mining standards
- Replace and repair instrumentation:
- Locate instruments in store, verify part numbers and replace instruments
- Carry out repairs on mechanical instruments e.g. change insert, change barrel, etc.
- Carry out testing on instruments
- Communicate with Control Room to confirm the fault and repair and sign off on job card
- Report to Supervisor on spares utilised and instrumentation problems
Transfer of Skills
- Mentor and coach junior technicians and/or trainees on instrumentation maintenance, instrumentation repairs, projects, calibrations, etc.
- Ensure the transfer of skills to junior technicians/trainees and escalate any non-compliance to the Superintendent
Project Planning and Implementation
- Input into project planning for larger projects on any equipment or staffing requirements
- Plan for smaller projects through the creation of the bill of quantities, project schedules, and identification of resourcing requirements
- Implement and monitor smaller projects to ensure adherence to time frames; report back on project status to key stakeholders
- Liaise with 3rd parties and monitor adherence to terms and conditions
Development and Management of Process Control Software
- Write functional specifications as per analysis, alter and test software for compliance to new requirements
- Consult with 3rd parties on PLCs, PACs and SCADA for new revisions and additions for firmware and Software release upgrades
- Phase-out all micro-processes and PLC’s and replacing with the latest technology
About The Employer:
Minimum Qualification/s:
- N6 with trade test or National Diploma in Electrical Light Current
- Red ticket
- Advantageous: B Tech in Electrical Light Current
Minimum Experience:(A basic summary of the previous level of experience required to start in the position)
- 3 to 5 years experience, of which 2 years is on process control equipment
- Advantageous: Advanced process controlled experience
Decision Limits and Timeframe:Decision making
- Prioritisation of jobs
- Decisions on end-to-end project management for smaller projects
- Decisions on programming for change management
- Decisions taken on resources and spares required
Planning Cycle
- Project cycle dependent on the size of the project
- Weekly planning
- Daily, weekly and monthly reporting
Technical Competencies
- Ability to work with basic hand tools
- Advanced computer literacy
- Measuring instrumentation knowledge of the process
- Sound knowledge of process control and the required tools
Skills
- Time management
- Verbal and writing communication
- Planning
- Mentoring/coaching
- Problem-solving
- Analysis
- Interpersonal
Special conditions or requirements of the Job or Site-Specific Requirements
- Stressful environment
- Required to work underground
- Required to work at heights
- Required to work abnormal hours
- Working under tight timeframes