Intermediate Developer C#

Intermediate Developer – C# / SQL / Recursion!

The Position: We’re looking for an Intermediate Developer to be office based in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R38 000.00 to R45 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Development knowledge will be contacted.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed to accompany application

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics)

3+ years C# Development experience

Completed MCSD – highly beneficial

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Responsibilities:

Skills:

C# Programming

Recursion knowledge / experience – essential

Javascript

Net

ASP Classic

Linq to SQL

SSAS / SSRS / SSIS

SQL and TSQL scripting

SQL Database Design

Net 2.0 to 4.0

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Recursion

Software Development

Full Stack

Development C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position