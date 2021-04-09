Internal Auditor – Fully Billingual

Internal Auditor Needed

MUST BE FULLY BILLINGUAL in Afrikaans and English as most contacts are Afrikaans speaking in small towns.

Must be willing to travel a lot.

Articles Completed

Desired Skills:

Bilingual

Audit

Internal control

Fraud Investigations

Financial auditing

Internal Auditing

Travel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Institute of Internal Auditors

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Company Vehicle

Fuel Allowance

Incentive Bonus

