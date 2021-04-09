Internal Auditor – Fully Billingual

Internal Auditor Needed

MUST BE FULLY BILLINGUAL in Afrikaans and English as most contacts are Afrikaans speaking in small towns.

Must be willing to travel a lot.

Articles Completed

Desired Skills:

  • Bilingual
  • Audit
  • Internal control
  • Fraud Investigations
  • Financial auditing
  • Internal Auditing
  • Travel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Institute of Internal Auditors

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Company Vehicle
  • Fuel Allowance
  • Incentive Bonus

