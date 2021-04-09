Internal Auditor – Fully Billingual

Internal Auditor Needed
MUST BE FULLY BILLINGUAL in Afrikaans and English as most contacts are Afrikaans speaking in small towns.
Must be willing to travel a lot.
Articles Completed
Desired Skills:
- Bilingual
- Audit
- Internal control
- Fraud Investigations
- Financial auditing
- Internal Auditing
- Travel
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Internal Auditing
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Institute of Internal Auditors
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Company Vehicle
- Fuel Allowance
- Incentive Bonus