IT Desktop Support Engineer required for company based in Durban
Requirements
- IT Diploma / Degree required
- Must have at least 3 years IT related work experience
- Technology savvy
- Available to work after hours and on weekends if required
- Team player that must also be able to work independently
- Excellent communication skills
Job Description
- Build and install desktop and laptop computers and peripheral devices (such as printers, scanners, mobile/smart phones) related to desktop infrastructure, in accordance with Group IT standards
- Provides advice and guidance to colleagues regarding incidents
- Maintain installed PCs, networks, telephone systems and peripherals with routine maintenance
- Identify, log and resolve technical problems with software applications and / or network systems
- Identify potential changes and system improvements to present to service delivery managers for consideration and implementation
- Ensure that work is carried out within agreed service levels and in accordance with Group IT guidelines
- Create, maintain, and distribute reports of progress to senior leadership
- Migrating workstations to the required platform (desktop operating system) as per the standard maintained by Group IT
- Maintain service desk databases with up to date solutions and clear record of activities
- Explain and document technical issues in a clear way to clients
- Use call logging system (helpdesk) to accurately record telephone requests
- Maintain site files (site documentation) as per the standards set out by Group IT
- Always be professional and prompt when servicing end users
Desired Skills:
- Desktop support
- IT Diploma
- Networks
- software applications