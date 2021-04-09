IT Desktop Support Engineer

IT Desktop Support Engineer required for company based in Durban

Requirements

IT Diploma / Degree required

Must have at least 3 years IT related work experience

Technology savvy

Available to work after hours and on weekends if required

Team player that must also be able to work independently

Excellent communication skills

Job Description

Build and install desktop and laptop computers and peripheral devices (such as printers, scanners, mobile/smart phones) related to desktop infrastructure, in accordance with Group IT standards

Provides advice and guidance to colleagues regarding incidents

Maintain installed PCs, networks, telephone systems and peripherals with routine maintenance

Identify, log and resolve technical problems with software applications and / or network systems

Identify potential changes and system improvements to present to service delivery managers for consideration and implementation

Ensure that work is carried out within agreed service levels and in accordance with Group IT guidelines

Create, maintain, and distribute reports of progress to senior leadership

Migrating workstations to the required platform (desktop operating system) as per the standard maintained by Group IT

Maintain service desk databases with up to date solutions and clear record of activities

Explain and document technical issues in a clear way to clients

Use call logging system (helpdesk) to accurately record telephone requests

Maintain site files (site documentation) as per the standards set out by Group IT

Always be professional and prompt when servicing end users

Desired Skills:

Desktop support

IT Diploma

Networks

software applications

