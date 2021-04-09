IT Desktop Support Engineer

IT Desktop Support Engineer required for company based in Durban

Requirements

  • IT Diploma / Degree required
  • Must have at least 3 years IT related work experience
  • Technology savvy
  • Available to work after hours and on weekends if required
  • Team player that must also be able to work independently
  • Excellent communication skills

Job Description

  • Build and install desktop and laptop computers and peripheral devices (such as printers, scanners, mobile/smart phones) related to desktop infrastructure, in accordance with Group IT standards
  • Provides advice and guidance to colleagues regarding incidents
  • Maintain installed PCs, networks, telephone systems and peripherals with routine maintenance
  • Identify, log and resolve technical problems with software applications and / or network systems
  • Identify potential changes and system improvements to present to service delivery managers for consideration and implementation
  • Ensure that work is carried out within agreed service levels and in accordance with Group IT guidelines
  • Create, maintain, and distribute reports of progress to senior leadership
  • Migrating workstations to the required platform (desktop operating system) as per the standard maintained by Group IT
  • Maintain service desk databases with up to date solutions and clear record of activities
  • Explain and document technical issues in a clear way to clients
  • Use call logging system (helpdesk) to accurately record telephone requests
  • Maintain site files (site documentation) as per the standards set out by Group IT
  • Always be professional and prompt when servicing end users

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop support
  • IT Diploma
  • Networks
  • software applications

