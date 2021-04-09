IT Manager

Role Purpose:

At the company they have identified a need for an IT Manager to be part of the team. Working in the team of the COO, the IT Manager will direct, plan, coordinate and oversee the implementation of technology solutions delivered by cross-functional teams, in alignment with business objectives and operational requirements, ensuring consistency with the overall IT strategy.

Experience and Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science / IT.

7-9 years’ IT experience

4-5 years’ management experience

Insurance or financial services industry experience will be advantageous

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of business area’s specific technology environments

Knowledge and understanding of database and networking principles and best practices

Knowledge of COBIT and ITIL frameworks

Knowledge of Solutions Architecture and/or Enterprise Architecture

Knowledge of data integration and warehousing tools

Knowledge of life cycle design and development covering solution design, application design, development, testing and maintenance, network software, operating systems, multi-tier environments, desktop and workgroup software, middleware, server technology, fault tolerant environments, and development tools

Responsibilities and work output:

Manage the cross functional teams responsible for deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade and support of all IT systems, including telecommunications, servers, PCs, operating systems, hardware, software, peripherals and office automation equipment.

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders in other departments to identify, recommend, develop, implement and support cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organisation.

Contribute to defining and implementation of IT policies, procedures, and best practices to support the implementation of strategies set by the company IT community, including those for architecture, security, disaster recovery, standards, purchasing and service provision.

Lead the business area’s operational and strategic IT planning, including fostering innovation, planning projects and organising and negotiating the allocation of resources.

Oversee the provision of end-user services, including help desk and technical support services to ensure services are running optimally.

Develop business case justifications and cost/benefit analyses for IT spending and initiatives as and when needed.

Practice asset management for IT hardware, software and equipment to ensure assets are correctly accounted for.

Identify needs for upgrades, configurations or new systems and discuss requirements with the Chief Operational Officer in line with business requirements.

Select software, and complete configuration and integration in a manner that is scalable to meet the company’s needs.

Purchase efficient and cost-effective technological equipment and software and ensure all IT systems are safe and secure.

Collaboratively design solutions that fit and promote efficient business processes and deploy

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position