Our Client, within the manufacturing industry seeks to appoint an enthusiastic and professional, IT Technician to join their team based in Montague Gardens, Cape Town. The successful incumbent will be responsible for attending to the day-to-day IT operations of the company, so that all IT issues raised are cleared timeously, effectively and in line with the Group IT specifications and strategy.

Key Duties

Desktop Support

Ensure that the IT queries that are logged on the IT helpdesk, are resolved timeously, progress constantly communicated to the person who logged the request, and root cause analysis of issues raised, where necessary.

To escalate issues that cannot be resolved to Head Office, and to ensure that these queries are also resolved timeously and satisfactorily.

Be part of the monthly feedback meeting on the RMS reports.

Liaise with the Management to resolve any issues that arise.

Software

To ensure that only Group approved software is loaded onto company employees’ computers/laptops.

To assist in the implementation of the rollout of new software, approved by the Group IT steering committee, in the company.

Where any attempted “attacks” by external parties into the company’s software and server systems are detected, to provide onsite assistance where required.

Manage the security access controls for all software in the company.

Manage the company’s SharePoint drives.

Manage the system for access into the company’s wireless network for guests and visitors.

Verify that daily backups are done for the whole group by the review of daily backup exception reports, and where issues arise, ensure that they are resolved timeously.

To ensure that patching and ESET updates are constantly kept up to date all IT equipment i.e., servers, laptops, and desktops.

To ensure that the VOIP software is up to date on all telephones, and that the incoming and outgoing call quality at all branches is maintained at an acceptable level.

Review any exceptions and issues raised in the monthly reports, on the traffic and bandwidth of the internet “pipes” into all the branches.

IT capex and operational expenses

Originate all IT capex requests for the company. This will include noting if the capex request is within or out of budget, obtaining three independent quotes for the capex item and once approved, placing the order on the supplier.

When new hardware is purchased, or a new employee joins the group, ensure that the hardware is setup in terms of group policies, all software loaded, and access/logins created for those employees.

Review and approve all IT related operating expenses for the group, within the authority matrix.

Assist with the creation of the annual IT budget for the company, as well as the quarterly forecasts thereafter.

Reconcile the monthly IT charges that come from Head Office, and ensure they are valid expenses for the group, and are in line with budgets and forecasts.

Hardware

Creating and maintain relationships with approved IT suppliers for the company.

Where there is a break in the connectivity to the Cloud based hardware/software solutions, assist to resolve.

For any hardware kept on site, ensure that the hardware is kept in a safe environment.

Ensure that sufficient switches/network cables are installed in the company, to ensure that the company’s IT systems operate optimally.

Ensure the server rooms at all the branches have the correct climate control, fireproofing and are secure.

Desired Skills:

Diploma/Certificate in IT or a similar relevant industry qualification and experience. –

At least 2 years relevant experience in an IT environment within a manufacturing concern –

Good Active Directory skills –

Experience in installing and troubleshooting Outlook and connectivity issues with the internet. –

Strong understanding of user hardware and software –

Strong desktop operating knowledge and troubleshooting –

Good Office automation skill and knowledge using N-Central (Nable) –

Experience using Microsoft Exchange or O365 –

Abreast with technology changes and be able to motivate technology changes to the company.

