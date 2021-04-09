Junior Buyer at Cash Crusaders

Junior Buyer Second Hand Retail FranchiseMIDDELBURGObjectiveWe are part of a growing national franchise group of 230 retail stores. We are currently looking for a junior, who loves working with people and is technically gifted and does not shy away from testing a wide range of items, from tools right through electronics and jewellery .Are you full of energy, one who loves doing various different things all the time, and hates sitting behind a desk? Do you have the potential to manage a store, and have a “traders’ mentality”? Are you an energetic individual who is self-disciplined and aspires to personal growth? If so, see below… RESPONSIBILITIES- Train to become a buyer.

Deal directly with customers over the counter

Fluent in Afrikaans and English.

Need to have a valid drivers license

Responsible for making sure every customer is treated with respect

Do research and negotiate to buy customer goods Requirements Qualifications? Matric (Grade 12) will help, or good reason why it was not achieved.? Driver’s [URL Removed] successful candidate will be requested to undergo a pre-employment Polygraph test to test for criminal record and general honesty. Detailed and logical REMUNERATION PACKAGE

Package will be negotiated with the individual at the first interview (after screening)

? Market related salary structure? Pension benefits after one year EMAIL CV TO:

Desired Skills:

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Drivers License

Attention to detail

Grade 12

Humbleness

Customer Service

About The Employer:

Mail cv to: [Email Address Removed]

