Junior Buyer at Cash Crusaders

- Junior Buyer Second Hand Retail FranchiseMIDDELBURGObjectiveWe are part of a growing national franchise group of 230 retail stores. We are currently looking for a junior, who loves working with people and is technically gifted and does not shy away from testing a wide range of items, from tools right through electronics and jewellery .Are you full of energy, one who loves doing various different things all the time, and hates sitting behind a desk? Do you have the potential to manage a store, and have a “traders’ mentality”? Are you an energetic individual who is self-disciplined and aspires to personal growth? If so, see below… RESPONSIBILITIES- Train to become a buyer.
- Deal directly with customers over the counter
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English.
- Need to have a valid drivers license
- Responsible for making sure every customer is treated with respect
- Do research and negotiate to buy customer goods Requirements Qualifications? Matric (Grade 12) will help, or good reason why it was not achieved.? Driver’s [URL Removed] successful candidate will be requested to undergo a pre-employment Polygraph test to test for criminal record and general honesty. Detailed and logical REMUNERATION PACKAGE
- Package will be negotiated with the individual at the first interview (after screening)
? Market related salary structure? Pension benefits after one year EMAIL CV TO:
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Drivers License
- Attention to detail
- Grade 12
- Humbleness
- Customer Service
About The Employer:
Mail cv to: [Email Address Removed]