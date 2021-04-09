Junior Buyer at Cash Crusaders

  • Junior Buyer Second Hand Retail FranchiseMIDDELBURGObjectiveWe are part of a growing national franchise group of 230 retail stores. We are currently looking for a junior, who loves working with people and is technically gifted and does not shy away from testing a wide range of items, from tools right through electronics and jewellery .Are you full of energy, one who loves doing various different things all the time, and hates sitting behind a desk? Do you have the potential to manage a store, and have a “traders’ mentality”? Are you an energetic individual who is self-disciplined and aspires to personal growth? If so, see below… RESPONSIBILITIES- Train to become a buyer.
  • Deal directly with customers over the counter
  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English.
  • Need to have a valid drivers license
  • Responsible for making sure every customer is treated with respect
  • Do research and negotiate to buy customer goods Requirements Qualifications? Matric (Grade 12) will help, or good reason why it was not achieved.? Driver’s [URL Removed] successful candidate will be requested to undergo a pre-employment Polygraph test to test for criminal record and general honesty. Detailed and logical REMUNERATION PACKAGE
  • Package will be negotiated with the individual at the first interview (after screening)

? Market related salary structure? Pension benefits after one year EMAIL CV TO:
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Drivers License
  • Attention to detail
  • Grade 12
  • Humbleness
  • Customer Service

About The Employer:

Mail cv to: [Email address removed for privacy]

