Junior Legal Advisor

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 (essential)

LLB or B-Comm Law (majoring in law) (essential)

1 or 2 years of articles or equivalent experience – Desirable

Admission as attorney – Desirable

At least two years’ experience in the legal field (essential).

Experience in collections and arrears environment

Responsibilities:

To ensure effective relations with the business in relation to primarily collections and arrears queries.

To provide credible legal advice to the business (primarily collections and arrears related).

To conduct legal research and keep abreast of developments in the law.

To perform any task as instructed by the Head of Legal and Legal Advisors.

To assist in receiving detailed instructions from the business and ensuring that all required documents are obtained.

Assist with compiling monthly and/or weekly reports on all matters (spreadsheets).

Tenant interaction which includes interaction with tenant’s attorneys.

Assist the business in compliance with all various legal requirements.

Timeous advice on liability and legal exposure for the business.

Develop appropriate procedures to provide sustainable legal services.

Monitor the consistent implementation of relevant policies. Ensure that the core values of the Company are upheld.

Develop and implement control systems and processes necessary for the legal department’s success.

The ability to turn around instructions within the required timelines set by the business

Run own diary and follow up with business and external parties (such as Company’s attorneys and tenant’s attorneys)

