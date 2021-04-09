Junior Legal Advisor

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12 (essential)
  • LLB or B-Comm Law (majoring in law) (essential)
  • 1 or 2 years of articles or equivalent experience – Desirable
  • Admission as attorney – Desirable
  • At least two years’ experience in the legal field (essential).
  • Experience in collections and arrears environment

Responsibilities:

  • To ensure effective relations with the business in relation to primarily collections and arrears queries.
  • To provide credible legal advice to the business (primarily collections and arrears related).
  • To conduct legal research and keep abreast of developments in the law.
  • To perform any task as instructed by the Head of Legal and Legal Advisors.
  • To assist in receiving detailed instructions from the business and ensuring that all required documents are obtained.
  • Assist with compiling monthly and/or weekly reports on all matters (spreadsheets).
  • Tenant interaction which includes interaction with tenant’s attorneys.
  • Assist the business in compliance with all various legal requirements.
  • Timeous advice on liability and legal exposure for the business.
  • Develop appropriate procedures to provide sustainable legal services.
  • Monitor the consistent implementation of relevant policies. Ensure that the core values of the Company are upheld.
  • Develop and implement control systems and processes necessary for the legal department’s success.
  • The ability to turn around instructions within the required timelines set by the business
  • Run own diary and follow up with business and external parties (such as Company’s attorneys and tenant’s attorneys)

