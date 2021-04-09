Junior Legal Advisor

Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 (essential)
- LLB or B-Comm Law (majoring in law) (essential)
- 1 or 2 years of articles or equivalent experience – Desirable
- Admission as attorney – Desirable
- At least two years’ experience in the legal field (essential).
- Experience in collections and arrears environment
Responsibilities:
- To ensure effective relations with the business in relation to primarily collections and arrears queries.
- To provide credible legal advice to the business (primarily collections and arrears related).
- To conduct legal research and keep abreast of developments in the law.
- To perform any task as instructed by the Head of Legal and Legal Advisors.
- To assist in receiving detailed instructions from the business and ensuring that all required documents are obtained.
- Assist with compiling monthly and/or weekly reports on all matters (spreadsheets).
- Tenant interaction which includes interaction with tenant’s attorneys.
- Assist the business in compliance with all various legal requirements.
- Timeous advice on liability and legal exposure for the business.
- Develop appropriate procedures to provide sustainable legal services.
- Monitor the consistent implementation of relevant policies. Ensure that the core values of the Company are upheld.
- Develop and implement control systems and processes necessary for the legal department’s success.
- The ability to turn around instructions within the required timelines set by the business
- Run own diary and follow up with business and external parties (such as Company’s attorneys and tenant’s attorneys)
Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted