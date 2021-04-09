Key Accounts Manager

A well established mining equipment company is looking for a Key Accounts Manager who will be responsible for managing key customer relationships.

Salary is between R540,000 and R700,000 cost to company per annum (benefits include medical aid and pension). Company vehicle provided.

Responsibilities

Service existing customers across the range of products for all related capital and aftermarket business.

Develop and monitor sales strategies to maintain and grow turnover.

Monitor customer base and seek new profitable sales opportunities.

Develop sales opportunities with new capital customers.

Visit underground, mine site facilities and personnel to understand site conditions.

Monitor sales quotes, contracts, and agreements, negotiate for agreed price increases and inflation indices, and currency variances, etc.

Respond to break-downs and standing machines

Understand the sales demand from each customer, by product line.

Work with the customer and production department to define the equipment scope of supply.

Project manage the scope, delivery and supply of the product to the customer.

Be present during the commissioning and hand-over of the equipment to the customer.

Offer additional training and aftermarket services.

Provide continuous after sales service to ensure the product delivers to their expectations, implement and manage any necessary product support initiatives required.

Ensure proper sales and invoicing control in accordance with the customer instructions.

Manage all your customer debt and outstanding debtors on a monthly basis.

Manage overhead costs in line with budget, optimise and reduce where possible.

All related administration and reports

Requirements

Sales and Marketing qualification

Proven sales experience in a similar environment

Must have exceptional communication (written & verbal) and negotiation skills

Computer literate

