Lab Technician Team Leader at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.

As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!

Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!

Qualifications

National Diploma or BSc Degree with at least Food Technology, Microbiology, Chemistry or Biochemistry as one of your major subjects.

Knowledge & Experience

Supervisory/Leadership skills, Assertiveness, Self-motivation, Teamwork

Food quality & processing control, food production

Food Safety Systems

Allergens

Food legislation

Key Responsibilities

Supervision of team on shift

Planning, organising and dividing of daily tasks between team members

Liaison with production staff

Raw material and finished product chemical analyses and sensory evaluations

Allergen control through equipment swabs and final product testing

Microbiological hand and equipment swabs

Operation & Calibration of laboratory equipment

Reading & interpretation of test results

In-line Product approval and releases

UNITY Database operations

Troubleshooting of non-conforming products

Participation in Food Safety Management System responsibilities

Weekly Stock take of laboratory consumables

Daily shift report writing

All administration related responsibilities

Other possible day to day activities as required from time to time

Requirements

Minimun 4 years’ experience in a food or related laboratory environment

Chemical and analytical principles

Microbiological principles

Food related organisms

Evaluation and interpretation of test results

General laboratory equipment operation

Sensory evaluation of food products

Food Safety principles

Instrumentation and equipment

We will only review applications that are based in and around Cape Town, a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria. If you have not heard back from our HR department within 2 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

