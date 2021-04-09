Lab Technician Team Leader at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.
As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!
Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!
Qualifications
- National Diploma or BSc Degree with at least Food Technology, Microbiology, Chemistry or Biochemistry as one of your major subjects.
Knowledge & Experience
- Supervisory/Leadership skills, Assertiveness, Self-motivation, Teamwork
- Food quality & processing control, food production
- Food Safety Systems
- Allergens
- Food legislation
Key Responsibilities
- Supervision of team on shift
- Planning, organising and dividing of daily tasks between team members
- Liaison with production staff
- Raw material and finished product chemical analyses and sensory evaluations
- Allergen control through equipment swabs and final product testing
- Microbiological hand and equipment swabs
- Operation & Calibration of laboratory equipment
- Reading & interpretation of test results
- In-line Product approval and releases
- UNITY Database operations
- Troubleshooting of non-conforming products
- Participation in Food Safety Management System responsibilities
- Weekly Stock take of laboratory consumables
- Daily shift report writing
- All administration related responsibilities
- Other possible day to day activities as required from time to time
Requirements
- Minimun 4 years’ experience in a food or related laboratory environment
- Chemical and analytical principles
- Microbiological principles
- Food related organisms
- Evaluation and interpretation of test results
- General laboratory equipment operation
- Sensory evaluation of food products
- Food Safety principles
- Instrumentation and equipment
We will only review applications that are based in and around Cape Town, a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria. If you have not heard back from our HR department within 2 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- chemistry
- Microbiology
- Staff Management
- working under pressure
- Deadline driven
- food safety
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree