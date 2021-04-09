Lead Forecasting and Planning – Currency Management

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirement.

Location: Pretoria

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern has a new opportunity available for a Lead Forecasting and Planning, within the Supply Chain Division.

One will lead the Supply and Demand planning section to ensure the availability of currency for the organisation through the identification and development of lead indicators and the integration of analysis across the internal and external cash supply chain to drive a data-led high-performance culture.

Critical Skills, Qualifications and Experience required:

Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Industrial Engineering /Logistics/ Supply Chain Management

Minimum of 8 – 10 Years of experience in Supply Chain Management

Critical Skills:

Proficiency in Statistical and Forecasting fundamentals essential

Experience in a Cash Management, Banking Environment required (previous or current experience applies)

Managing complexity and ambiguity

Systems thinking

Analysing and synthesizing

Strategic communications

High attention to detail

Judgment and decision making

Management and leadership

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the Sales and Operations planning (S&OP) sessions for strategic, tactical, and operational planning for the subsidiaries and cash industry

Develop scenario models to project implications on the stability of the cash supply chain

Provide supply and demand planning insights and content on currency related initiatives to ensure successful implementation

Identify opportunities and priorities related to currency availability based on emerging macroeconomic and macro-regulatory trends, patterns, and themes

Desired Skills:

Cash Management

Supply Chain Management

Sales and Operations planning (S&OP)

Forecasting and Planning

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Fund

Group Life Assurance

Study Benefits (Employees and Dependants of Employees)

