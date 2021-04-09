Lead Forecasting and Planning – Currency Management

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirement.
Location: Pretoria
A well-established and sought-after financial services concern has a new opportunity available for a Lead Forecasting and Planning, within the Supply Chain Division.
One will lead the Supply and Demand planning section to ensure the availability of currency for the organisation through the identification and development of lead indicators and the integration of analysis across the internal and external cash supply chain to drive a data-led high-performance culture.
Critical Skills, Qualifications and Experience required:
- Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Industrial Engineering /Logistics/ Supply Chain Management
- Minimum of 8 – 10 Years of experience in Supply Chain Management
Critical Skills:
- Proficiency in Statistical and Forecasting fundamentals essential
- Experience in a Cash Management, Banking Environment required (previous or current experience applies)
- Managing complexity and ambiguity
- Systems thinking
- Analysing and synthesizing
- Strategic communications
- High attention to detail
- Judgment and decision making
- Management and leadership
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead the Sales and Operations planning (S&OP) sessions for strategic, tactical, and operational planning for the subsidiaries and cash industry
- Develop scenario models to project implications on the stability of the cash supply chain
- Provide supply and demand planning insights and content on currency related initiatives to ensure successful implementation
- Identify opportunities and priorities related to currency availability based on emerging macroeconomic and macro-regulatory trends, patterns, and themes
Desired Skills:
- Cash Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Sales and Operations planning (S&OP)
- Forecasting and Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Retirement Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Study Benefits (Employees and Dependants of Employees)