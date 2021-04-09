Legal Advisor

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Legal Advisor, based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

  • LLB is a requirement
  • Post graduate degree or admission as an attorney or advocate will be advantageous
  • Minimum 3 years working experience in legal or compliance environment in a Financial Services Industry and/or Insurance Industry

KPAs:

  • Provide legal advice that considers prevailing legal prescripts and ensure that decisions are taken within the relevant legislative parameters and considering legislative compliance
  • Conducts legal due diligence on specific transactions and other necessary matters
  • Ensure that legal risks are assessed and managed and/or mitigated in all transactions
  • Attend to ad hoc queries on legal matters

