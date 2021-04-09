Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Legal Advisor, based in the Centurion area.
Requirements:
- LLB is a requirement
- Post graduate degree or admission as an attorney or advocate will be advantageous
- Minimum 3 years working experience in legal or compliance environment in a Financial Services Industry and/or Insurance Industry
KPAs:
- Provide legal advice that considers prevailing legal prescripts and ensure that decisions are taken within the relevant legislative parameters and considering legislative compliance
- Conducts legal due diligence on specific transactions and other necessary matters
- Ensure that legal risks are assessed and managed and/or mitigated in all transactions
- Attend to ad hoc queries on legal matters
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.