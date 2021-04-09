Legal Advisor

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Legal Advisor, based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

LLB is a requirement

Post graduate degree or admission as an attorney or advocate will be advantageous

Minimum 3 years working experience in legal or compliance environment in a Financial Services Industry and/or Insurance Industry

KPAs:

Provide legal advice that considers prevailing legal prescripts and ensure that decisions are taken within the relevant legislative parameters and considering legislative compliance

Conducts legal due diligence on specific transactions and other necessary matters

Ensure that legal risks are assessed and managed and/or mitigated in all transactions

Attend to ad hoc queries on legal matters

