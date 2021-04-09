Liaison Officer

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Client service and quality
- Relationship building
- Client orders and quotations
- Maintaining of jobs
- Invoicing (Incl. Exports)
- Sales administration
- Financial reporting
- Import and export duties
- Assisting external sales representatives where necessary
- Assisting Sales & Marketing manager where necessary
- General office duties
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric with 5 years minimal work experience in a fast-paced environment
- Proficient in Pastel Accounting
- Proficient in MS office suite especially excel
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong phone presence and experience
- Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Admin Clerk
- Invoicing
- Maintenance
- Client Liaison
- Relationship Building
- Pastel Accounting
- Tools and Equipment
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Communications & Public Relations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Tool and Equipment Manufacturing Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus