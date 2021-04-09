Linux Operator/Administrator at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Linux Operator to join their Operations team. Their ideal candidate will have a keen interest in Open Source Technologies and will have a minimum of 3-5 years of proven experience in maintaining/supporting Linux servers and services.

Key Purpose:

  • To maintain and maximise the uptime of their client’s messaging platforms
  • Maintain Service Delivery Metrix for clients

Responsibilities:

  • Maintenance of infrastructure and Customer servers
  • Maintenance of mission critical services on servers
  • Design and deployment of new systems and services
  • Day to day IT/server administration tasks
  • Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effective
  • Ensure optimal performance of the Linux server infrastructure and services that run on it
  • Provide guidance to junior members of the team
  • Handle common database procedures, such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc
  • Investigate and resolve low/medium/high severity incidents
  • Support and maintain Linux based servers
  • Apply operating system updates, patches and configuration changes
  • Assist with deployment of Dev and production environments in the cloud
  • Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)
  • Functional monitoring

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Suitable B.Sc. or Tech Degree (Minimum of 3 years tertiary education)
  • Minimum of 3 Years Linux/Open Source experience
  • Familiar with the Red Hat/CentOS Linux Operating System
  • Familiar with scripting in Perl, bash or similar
  • Previous exposure to any other Open Source technologies would be beneficial but is not essential (e.g. Asterisk, Nagios, iptables etc.)
  • Database management and maintenance (Oracle or PostgreSQL) would be beneficial but not essential
  • A positive attitude and a willingness to learn

Personal Attributes and Skills:

  • Analytical and solutions-driven
  • Strong focus on deliverables
  • Strong ownership and accountability
  • Willing to learn and develop oneself
  • A High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
  • Ability to work according to project deadlines, under pressure and cope with a highly stressful environment
  • Self-motivated and self-driven
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Ability to manage own workload and timelines
  • Team player
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

About The Employer:

Our client helps large South African brands and businesses across a variety of industries to deliver data-driven customer experiences that flow seamlessly across channels and devices. What sets them apart from many companies is that they act as a one-stop-shop for mobile-first digital customer experience and omnichannel communications delivery.

