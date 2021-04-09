Manager – Executive Rewards (Tax Legal Governance)
Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged candidates
Location: Johannesburg
Position Overview:
As a legal resource within the team, you would form part of the ‘tax, legal and governance’ sub-stream, and your primary speciality would be reward consulting.
Your work will include variable pay review and design, drafting of remuneration reports, drafting rules for short- and long-term incentive plans designed by the team, researching and consulting on institutional investor views regarding remuneration and associated matters, and understanding and consulting on corporate governance best practice as it relates to remuneration structures and related items.
As Manager – Executive Rewards (Tax Legal Governance), one will be responsible to consult on various remuneration-related matters to high-calibre clients on projects across all industries.
Minimum Requirements:
- BCom Law / LLB with a relevant Post Graduate qualification
- Admitted Attorney
- 3 – 5+ Years’ experience as a Commercial Lawyer / Remuneration Consultant
Key Responsibilities include:
- Short-term and long-term incentive review and design.
- Drafting short- and long-term incentive plan rules and other associated legal documentation and policies
- Research on technical, legal, tax, and topical issues arising in connection with executive reward and incentives
- Drafting tax opinions associated with variable pay plans or other remuneration and benefits arrangements
- Ensuring legal/regulatory compliance regarding long-term incentive / share plans
- Analysis of remuneration reporting in light of King IV
- Monitoring of institutional investor voting patterns and regulation, and analysis of these trends
- Advising other offices in other countries on the South African tax consequences of incentive arrangements, and liaising with foreign offices to ascertain the implications of South African incentive arrangements in foreign jurisdictions, compiling responses and presenting to clients
- Managing client relationships and project managing client engagements, including managing teams and taking responsibility for junior members, including coaching/mentoring and upskilling
- Responsibility for risk management procedures and managing costs/fees for assignments, including WIP and debtors
- Attending client meetings and presenting to C-suite individuals, and at Board level
- Assisting with the preparation of thought-leadership publications and practice development
Desired Skills:
- Executive Rewards
- Tax Legal Governance
- Remuneration Consultant
- long-term incentive
- incentive review and design
- executive reward and incentives
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Law Society of South Africa
- South African Board For People Practices
About The Employer:
A multinational professional services consulting group.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus