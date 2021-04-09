Manufacturing Analyst at The Focus Group

JOB PURPOSE
You are responsible for applying financial & costing analysis expertise to drive continuous improvement in the factory/ manufacturing unit in order to maintain and improve operating efficiencies, reduce cost and improve sustainability. You will act as a custodian for the Procure-to-Pay process, production batch management as well as stock management process. You will support Manufacturing Excellence and Customer Practice through the Focused Improvement Pillar, with a particular contribution into costing and tracking financial benefits of the FI projects. You will be based at a manufacturing unit reporting into an Operations Director/Plant Manager
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Experience
- Function – Graduate with a 3 year degree/diploma in costing, administration or related fields. Matric or equivalent with relevant work experience would also be considered.
- Industry – FMCG experience is preferred
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Compile, assist and maintain mass balance systems for all cost centres.
- Ensure that paper transaction records are maintained and filed accordingly. Maintain back flushing process
- Training production staff to complete basic system transactions, to ensure that proper governance processes are followed. Assist in developing SOP’s in this regard as and when the need arises.
- Assist in identifying and elimination of critical variances in the different cost centres.
- Perform a statistical trend analyses on critical costs.
- Compile, extract all necessary reports from Oracle to assist relevant managers in making decisions.
- Confirming/or executing material issues and returns have been transacted in accordance with governance guidelines
- Work with the R&D, Technology and Quality teams to support the design of new systems and processes for the introduction of new products and the improvement of existing processes, from a cost analysis point of view.
- Perform data analysis, root-cause analysis and identify and implement process improvements to support issue resolution and optimizing production processes to eliminate losses, improve capacity, throughput and conversion cost.
- Manage and pro-actively monitor spend for contracts & services for the site, to align within budget.
- Track the financial benefits associated with the various Focussed Improvement projects the site will undertake from time to time.
- In conjunction with process engineer and the operations teams will conduct line studies in relation to throughput losses.
- Leverages communities of Practice (CoP) for knowledge management and sharing expertise. Maintaining the on site fixed asset register
- Act as a custodian for the Procure-to-Pay process, production batch management as well as stock management process. Attendance of stock counts is essential.