Millwright – Service Technician

Manufacturing concern who a leading supplier of liquid filling solutions has an opportunity for a Service Technician to join our Customer Support Team. You will be working from home.
Responsibilities:
- Fault finding & repairs.
- Installation and commissioning of our machines at Clients’ premises.
- Maintenance and Customer Support assistance.
- Re-building and servicing of equipment. Attending to breakdowns and problem solving.
- Ensure that safety standards are maintained.
- Excellent customer service.
- Coordination and project management of Works Orders and Customer Support jobs, to ensure on time delivery.
- Technical support to Customers, Spare part Representatives, Mechanical & Electrical Design Engineers and Technicians.
- Customer training and assessment of machines.
- Quality control and assurance.
- Administration.
Requirements:
- Qualified Millwright
- At least 3 years’ machine building experience and production machine maintenance in a manufacturing environment.
- Preferred experience in the Liquid Packaging Industry i.e. fillers, unscramblers, end-of-line equipment, blowmoulders, cappers etc.
- Knowledge of electrical and pneumatic fault finding required
- Excellent people skills and customer service oriented
- Must have the ability to work independently
- Must be able to travel both Nationally and Internationally
- A positive attitude, self-motivated and reliable
- Must be computer literate in MS Word, MS Excel, Internet and MS Outlook.
- Code B Drivers’ license
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Full company benefits
- Company Car
- Laptop and Company Phone