Millwright – Service Technician

Apr 9, 2021

Manufacturing concern who a leading supplier of liquid filling solutions has an opportunity for a Service Technician to join our Customer Support Team. You will be working from home.

Responsibilities:

  • Fault finding & repairs.
  • Installation and commissioning of our machines at Clients’ premises.
  • Maintenance and Customer Support assistance.
  • Re-building and servicing of equipment. Attending to breakdowns and problem solving.
  • Ensure that safety standards are maintained.
  • Excellent customer service.
  • Coordination and project management of Works Orders and Customer Support jobs, to ensure on time delivery.
  • Technical support to Customers, Spare part Representatives, Mechanical & Electrical Design Engineers and Technicians.
  • Customer training and assessment of machines.
  • Quality control and assurance.
  • Administration.

Requirements:

  • Qualified Millwright
  • At least 3 years’ machine building experience and production machine maintenance in a manufacturing environment.
  • Preferred experience in the Liquid Packaging Industry i.e. fillers, unscramblers, end-of-line equipment, blowmoulders, cappers etc.
  • Knowledge of electrical and pneumatic fault finding required
  • Excellent people skills and customer service oriented
  • Must have the ability to work independently
  • Must be able to travel both Nationally and Internationally
  • A positive attitude, self-motivated and reliable
  • Must be computer literate in MS Word, MS Excel, Internet and MS Outlook.
  • Code B Drivers’ license

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Full company benefits
  • Company Car
  • Laptop and Company Phone

Learn more/Apply for this position