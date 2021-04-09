Millwright – Service Technician

Manufacturing concern who a leading supplier of liquid filling solutions has an opportunity for a Service Technician to join our Customer Support Team. You will be working from home.

Responsibilities:

Fault finding & repairs.

Installation and commissioning of our machines at Clients’ premises.

Maintenance and Customer Support assistance.

Re-building and servicing of equipment. Attending to breakdowns and problem solving.

Ensure that safety standards are maintained.

Excellent customer service.

Coordination and project management of Works Orders and Customer Support jobs, to ensure on time delivery.

Technical support to Customers, Spare part Representatives, Mechanical & Electrical Design Engineers and Technicians.

Customer training and assessment of machines.

Quality control and assurance.

Administration.

Requirements:

Qualified Millwright

At least 3 years’ machine building experience and production machine maintenance in a manufacturing environment.

Preferred experience in the Liquid Packaging Industry i.e. fillers, unscramblers, end-of-line equipment, blowmoulders, cappers etc.

Knowledge of electrical and pneumatic fault finding required

Excellent people skills and customer service oriented

Must have the ability to work independently

Must be able to travel both Nationally and Internationally

A positive attitude, self-motivated and reliable

Must be computer literate in MS Word, MS Excel, Internet and MS Outlook.

Code B Drivers’ license

Employer & Job Benefits:

Full company benefits

Company Car

Laptop and Company Phone

