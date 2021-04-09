Network Engineer

(6 Months Contract)

Description:

The Network Engineer (L3) is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through preemptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions.

The Network Engineer (L3) is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analyzing, assigning and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyses and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT

Advantageous Certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE-R/S)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP-W)

Juniper Networks Certified Support Professional – Enterprise Routing and Switching (JNCSP-ENT)

VMware Certified Professional vSphere

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Certification – Data Center (CCIE-DC)

MCSA+VCP, RHCE or equivalent

EMC Technology Architect, VNX Solutions Specialist Version 8.0 (EMCTA_VNX_SS_V8)

Blue Coat Certified Proxy SG Professional (BCCPSGP)

Blue Coat Certified Proxy SG Troubleshooting (BCCPSGT)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Voice (CCIE-V)

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Video (CCNA-VID)

ACIS – Avaya Communication Manager 5.2.1 (ACIS – 6006)

Cisco Qualified Specialist – Cisco IP Contact Center Express Representative (CQS-IPCCER)

Cisco Qualified Specialist – Cisco IP Contact Center Express Specialist (CQS-IPCCE)

Cisco Qualified Specialist – Cisco IP Telephony Design Specialist (CQS-DS)

