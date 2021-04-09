Office Manager at Government Employee Medical Scheme (GEMS)

The position of Office Manager is vacant. The Office Manager will report directly to the Regional Manager and forms part of the Client Liaison Office Division. The position is based in Mpumalanga.

The total remuneration package for this position is R475,092- R593,812 based on qualifications and experience.

The Office Manager will be required to provide support to the Regional Manager through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Ensure that the Client Liaison Office (CLO) is efficiently administered and managed, including the cleaning, catering, and messenger services, as well as reception and IT support services;

Procure office supplies and monitor availability of funds in the office budget;

Co-ordinate procurement of equipment and supplies required by the region, including management of orders and obtaining payment authorisations;

Monitor the utilisation of promotional items and manage stock;

Ensure that expenditure is within budget and that all procurement is in line with the Scheme’s Chain Management policy;

Develop and implement an information process for both internal and external correspondence;

Maintain general administration of the Scheme’s office duties such as reporting faults in the building and with office equipment; and

Organise and co-ordinate office events.

Compile reports as it relates to office and regional operations.

Provide Secretarial services and support to the Regional Manager

Qualification requirements are:

A National Diploma in Office Administration ;

A degree in Business Administration or Business Management at an NQF Level 6 would be an added advantage;

2-3 years of experience in an office management role;

1-2 years Management experience;

Previous experience at a medical scheme or in the healthcare industry would be an added advantage;

Responsible and reliable;

Diligent work ethic and attention to detail;

Excellent interpersonal skills;

Good knowledge of office administration;

Good leadership skills;

Passionate about customer service;

Self-motivated and proactive;

Good written and verbal communication skills;

Good Microsoft Office skills ( Excel, Word, PPT);

Ability to negotiate;

Ability to work well in a team environment;

Result and target-driven;

Conflict management skills;

Must be Analytical;

Drivers license ( required)

Desired Skills:

Office Management

Leadership/Management Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position