Power BI Developer (CH657) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Apr 9, 2021

Our client, an energetic, fast-paced tech company, who specialises in Business Intelligence products and solutions is looking for a Microsoft Power BI developer to join the team. The company aim to deliver high-value business intelligence solutions. In return, the value-added provides insight for strategic and operational decision making.

Minimum Years’ Experience:

  • 3 Years (3-5Years Experience Preferable)

Advantageous Qualifications:

  • Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development
  • Basic understanding of accounting/business processes
  • Hugely advantageous would be cube or dashboard development within BI

Job Functions & Responsibilities

  • Data Preparation, data gateway and data warehousing projects
  • Develop visual reports, dashboards and KPI trackers
  • Perform extract, transform and load (ETL) any form of a database. Pervasive SQL and Microsoft SQL systems in general.
  • Support SQL Server objects for a variety of technical requirements depending on a per-client basis. Design new and support existing reports based mostly on
  • SSRS and Excel/SharePoint platforms

Skill Requirements:

  • Microsoft Power BI
  • SQL Server 2008/2012 experience
  • SQL Server Reporting Services or similar experience
  • SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Tabular experience & SQL Server Integration
  • Services (SSIS) & SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
  • Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience
  • Advanced calculations on data sets

Secondary Tools:

  • Microsoft Azure
  • Visual Studio

This role will be a good fit if you:

  • Can identify, understand and communicate complex issues clearly and concisely to both Accountants and Developers
  • Work well under pressure with strict timelines and deadlines.
  • Highly analytical, detail orientated and have solid conceptual thinking and problem-solving skills.

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

