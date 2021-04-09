Power BI Developer (CH657) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, an energetic, fast-paced tech company, who specialises in Business Intelligence products and solutions is looking for a Microsoft Power BI developer to join the team. The company aim to deliver high-value business intelligence solutions. In return, the value-added provides insight for strategic and operational decision making.
Minimum Years’ Experience:
- 3 Years (3-5Years Experience Preferable)
Advantageous Qualifications:
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development
- Basic understanding of accounting/business processes
- Hugely advantageous would be cube or dashboard development within BI
Job Functions & Responsibilities
- Data Preparation, data gateway and data warehousing projects
- Develop visual reports, dashboards and KPI trackers
- Perform extract, transform and load (ETL) any form of a database. Pervasive SQL and Microsoft SQL systems in general.
- Support SQL Server objects for a variety of technical requirements depending on a per-client basis. Design new and support existing reports based mostly on
- SSRS and Excel/SharePoint platforms
Skill Requirements:
- Microsoft Power BI
- SQL Server 2008/2012 experience
- SQL Server Reporting Services or similar experience
- SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Tabular experience & SQL Server Integration
- Services (SSIS) & SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience
- Advanced calculations on data sets
Secondary Tools:
- Microsoft Azure
- Visual Studio
This role will be a good fit if you:
- Can identify, understand and communicate complex issues clearly and concisely to both Accountants and Developers
- Work well under pressure with strict timelines and deadlines.
- Highly analytical, detail orientated and have solid conceptual thinking and problem-solving skills.
General:
