Power BI Developer (CH657) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, an energetic, fast-paced tech company, who specialises in Business Intelligence products and solutions is looking for a Microsoft Power BI developer to join the team. The company aim to deliver high-value business intelligence solutions. In return, the value-added provides insight for strategic and operational decision making.

Minimum Years’ Experience:

3 Years (3-5Years Experience Preferable)

Advantageous Qualifications:

Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development

Basic understanding of accounting/business processes

Hugely advantageous would be cube or dashboard development within BI

Job Functions & Responsibilities

Data Preparation, data gateway and data warehousing projects

Develop visual reports, dashboards and KPI trackers

Perform extract, transform and load (ETL) any form of a database. Pervasive SQL and Microsoft SQL systems in general.

Support SQL Server objects for a variety of technical requirements depending on a per-client basis. Design new and support existing reports based mostly on

SSRS and Excel/SharePoint platforms

Skill Requirements:

Microsoft Power BI

SQL Server 2008/2012 experience

SQL Server Reporting Services or similar experience

SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Tabular experience & SQL Server Integration

Services (SSIS) & SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience

Advanced calculations on data sets

Secondary Tools:

Microsoft Azure

Visual Studio

This role will be a good fit if you:

Can identify, understand and communicate complex issues clearly and concisely to both Accountants and Developers

Work well under pressure with strict timelines and deadlines.

Highly analytical, detail orientated and have solid conceptual thinking and problem-solving skills.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position