Pre-Litigation File Handler at WebHelp UK

If your ability to problem solve and solution find is one of your strong points and you consider your organisation skills a super power, then this may be the right job for you!

We are looking for a Pre-Litigation File Handler to join our Parktown team to finalise files through closure and settlement of matters.

You’ll be joining our fun-loving global community of more than 60,000 passionate people who work across 160 locations in over 49 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

You will need to communicate professionally on all levels, have the ability to hear what is not being said in order to resolve conflict and have a keen eye for detail while being self-motivated and remaining cool when working under pressure.

If this sounds like you, then apply today!What you’ll be doing

– Allocation of file to relevant fee earner and/or function recovery of client damages cheques

– Telephone contact client and Third Party Insurers

– Providing clear and correct information in a user friendly manner

– Third Party Insurers/Client queries

– Proactively managing the clients’ expectations

– Using clear and plain explanations and terms, with a friendly, empathetic and reassuring attitude

– Proactively pursuing for outstanding client or office monies by telephone and faxed correspondence

– Dealing with Medico Legal invoice queries

– Closing files ready to be archived

What you’ll need

– Matric

– Strong administrative experience

– Previous similar type experience preferable, but experience in an administrative/financial/customer services environment will be recognised as well

– Debt handling experience desirable

– Experience within the insurance or legal industry is advantageous

– Must be able to use own initiative and prioritise

– Flexibility in work content

– Proficient in Ms Office suite

– Clear credit, disciplinary and criminal records

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients. Take this opportunity to join our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

Learn more/Apply for this position