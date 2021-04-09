Product Manager

Role Purpose:

Believing in and assisting the team in achieving their unique vision.

Serve as a product expert, product evangelist, and the voice of the customer!!!.

Responsible for maintaining the product backlog and user stories bymaking sure that it is up to date in terms of priorities and aligned with thevision of the product.

The ability to make decisions about what goes into the backlog with imperfect and sometime incomplete information while detailing user value, estimated development time and other team dependencies.

The ability to take a firm stance on the priority needs of the product, evenin the face of disagreement and obstacles to ensure that we are truly delivering value to our customers.

Ensure ongoing collaboration,communication and integration across all the company teams, throughout the products life-cycle.

Consistently informed by researching our product space, our market, our competitors and most importantly our customer needs.

Analyze metrics and data to understand customer and product performance/value, with the ability to pivot where necessary.

The ability to build trust and engagement in order to troubleshoot with our technology, sales and customer service teams.

Create mockups and prototypes to assist with development.

Perform core business analysis functions; elicit, analyze, validate, and document requirements for the product and development teams.

Initiative and run product pilots.

Coordinate the entire feature delivery process and ensure timely delivery offeatures.

Contributes to the product roadmap, strategy and vision by collaborating with the business head.

Description:

Has intimate understanding of a healthcare provider’s world and their respective revenue cycle management & business related needs.

Proposes appropriate digital solutions to address these needs.

Manages a product’s full lifecycle, from ideation to retirement.

Understands and translates market requirements with substantiated market feedback.

Unpacks the roadmap and ensures that they are understood by all relevant company stakeholders.

Prioritises product backlogs focused on client value, client growth andrevenue.

Manages process to quickly test concepts, hypothesis and minimal viable products with clients and internal stakeholders.

Can translate the high-level roadmap into a sprint-delivery model.

Works closely with the technology team to ensure agile development and successful product delivery.

Collaborates with multiple cross-functional teams (including business insights,technology, client success, marketing and training teams) to ensure that product designs and end to end client experiences are defined through behaviour design.

Is the product expert.

Ensures that competitor activities and offerings are well understood.

Ensures ongoing monitoring of product value to clients and proposes and prioritizes product enhancements to deliver continuous value.

Ensures ongoing monitoring of product budgeting and revenue tracking to aid in decisions, holding other stakeholders accountable and determining success benchmarks.

Facilitate cooperation and alignment across all company teams.

To ensure product releases are in line with trending behaviour design and user interface standards.

Reports to Business Head.

Qualifications & Experience:

Business or Comp Science related degree.

MBA will be advantageous.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a product management role.

A minimum of 2 years of line management experience.

Experience in Business Analysis/product design will be advantageous.

Experience in designing and launching cloud based systems.

Product management of Healthcare services is highly advantageous.

Excellent teamwork skills.

Valid Driver’s Licence and car owner – required to travel.

Knowledge and Skills:

Extensive knowledge and application of product management principles.

Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal directline management authority.

Demonstrated success defining and launching successful products.

Behavioural Competence:

Strong purpose driven value system – aligned to the company Visionand Purpose.

Embrace and live to the company’s values.

Think and act strategically.

Structured thinker, communicator and executor.

Work well and build relationships with cross-functional teams and ensure collaboration and buy-in from a wide range of stakeholders.

Problem solve effectively.

Be analytical and detail oriented Ability to listen, understand and interpret.

Be a creative and an out-of-the-box thinker.

Be self-motivated and enthusiastic.

Be persuasive.

Be output and results driven.

Be resilient and work well under pressure.

Self-confident, assertive.

Commitment to delivering value to the internal and external client.

Tech savvy and forward/future thinking.

Has a growth mindset attitude.

Continual learning.

Technical competence:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent organisational, analytical and project management skills.

Results and performance-oriented with an ability to measure product business value, for the company and clients.

Understanding of latest trends and developments in product management.

Leadership Competence:

Confident, driven and dynamic leader.

Builds a team.

Leads by example.

Fosters collaboration amongst teams.

Ability to assess others.

Builds trust and credibility.

Coaches and develops team.

Desired Skills:

Line management

Business Analysis/product design

designing and launching cloud based systems

product management principles

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Product Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

