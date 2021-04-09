Product Manager

Role Purpose:
- Believing in and assisting the team in achieving their unique vision.
- Serve as a product expert, product evangelist, and the voice of the customer!!!.
- Responsible for maintaining the product backlog and user stories bymaking sure that it is up to date in terms of priorities and aligned with thevision of the product.
- The ability to make decisions about what goes into the backlog with imperfect and sometime incomplete information while detailing user value, estimated development time and other team dependencies.
- The ability to take a firm stance on the priority needs of the product, evenin the face of disagreement and obstacles to ensure that we are truly delivering value to our customers.
- Ensure ongoing collaboration,communication and integration across all the company teams, throughout the products life-cycle.
- Consistently informed by researching our product space, our market, our competitors and most importantly our customer needs.
- Analyze metrics and data to understand customer and product performance/value, with the ability to pivot where necessary.
- The ability to build trust and engagement in order to troubleshoot with our technology, sales and customer service teams.
- Create mockups and prototypes to assist with development.
- Perform core business analysis functions; elicit, analyze, validate, and document requirements for the product and development teams.
- Initiative and run product pilots.
- Coordinate the entire feature delivery process and ensure timely delivery offeatures.
- Contributes to the product roadmap, strategy and vision by collaborating with the business head.
Description:
- Has intimate understanding of a healthcare provider’s world and their respective revenue cycle management & business related needs.
- Proposes appropriate digital solutions to address these needs.
- Manages a product’s full lifecycle, from ideation to retirement.
- Understands and translates market requirements with substantiated market feedback.
- Unpacks the roadmap and ensures that they are understood by all relevant company stakeholders.
- Prioritises product backlogs focused on client value, client growth andrevenue.
- Manages process to quickly test concepts, hypothesis and minimal viable products with clients and internal stakeholders.
- Can translate the high-level roadmap into a sprint-delivery model.
- Works closely with the technology team to ensure agile development and successful product delivery.
- Collaborates with multiple cross-functional teams (including business insights,technology, client success, marketing and training teams) to ensure that product designs and end to end client experiences are defined through behaviour design.
- Is the product expert.
- Ensures that competitor activities and offerings are well understood.
- Ensures ongoing monitoring of product value to clients and proposes and prioritizes product enhancements to deliver continuous value.
- Ensures ongoing monitoring of product budgeting and revenue tracking to aid in decisions, holding other stakeholders accountable and determining success benchmarks.
- Facilitate cooperation and alignment across all company teams.
- To ensure product releases are in line with trending behaviour design and user interface standards.
- Reports to Business Head.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Business or Comp Science related degree.
- MBA will be advantageous.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a product management role.
- A minimum of 2 years of line management experience.
- Experience in Business Analysis/product design will be advantageous.
- Experience in designing and launching cloud based systems.
- Product management of Healthcare services is highly advantageous.
- Excellent teamwork skills.
- Valid Driver’s Licence and car owner – required to travel.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Extensive knowledge and application of product management principles.
- Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal directline management authority.
- Demonstrated success defining and launching successful products.
Behavioural Competence:
- Strong purpose driven value system – aligned to the company Visionand Purpose.
- Embrace and live to the company’s values.
- Think and act strategically.
- Structured thinker, communicator and executor.
- Work well and build relationships with cross-functional teams and ensure collaboration and buy-in from a wide range of stakeholders.
- Problem solve effectively.
- Be analytical and detail oriented Ability to listen, understand and interpret.
- Be a creative and an out-of-the-box thinker.
- Be self-motivated and enthusiastic.
- Be persuasive.
- Be output and results driven.
- Be resilient and work well under pressure.
- Self-confident, assertive.
- Commitment to delivering value to the internal and external client.
- Tech savvy and forward/future thinking.
- Has a growth mindset attitude.
- Continual learning.
Technical competence:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent organisational, analytical and project management skills.
- Results and performance-oriented with an ability to measure product business value, for the company and clients.
- Understanding of latest trends and developments in product management.
Leadership Competence:
- Confident, driven and dynamic leader.
- Builds a team.
- Leads by example.
- Fosters collaboration amongst teams.
- Ability to assess others.
- Builds trust and credibility.
- Coaches and develops team.
About The Employer:
Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.