Product Manager

Apr 9, 2021

Role Purpose:

  • Believing in and assisting the team in achieving their unique vision.
  • Serve as a product expert, product evangelist, and the voice of the customer!!!.
  • Responsible for maintaining the product backlog and user stories bymaking sure that it is up to date in terms of priorities and aligned with thevision of the product.
  • The ability to make decisions about what goes into the backlog with imperfect and sometime incomplete information while detailing user value, estimated development time and other team dependencies.
  • The ability to take a firm stance on the priority needs of the product, evenin the face of disagreement and obstacles to ensure that we are truly delivering value to our customers.
  • Ensure ongoing collaboration,communication and integration across all the company teams, throughout the products life-cycle.
  • Consistently informed by researching our product space, our market, our competitors and most importantly our customer needs.
  • Analyze metrics and data to understand customer and product performance/value, with the ability to pivot where necessary.
  • The ability to build trust and engagement in order to troubleshoot with our technology, sales and customer service teams.
  • Create mockups and prototypes to assist with development.
  • Perform core business analysis functions; elicit, analyze, validate, and document requirements for the product and development teams.
  • Initiative and run product pilots.
  • Coordinate the entire feature delivery process and ensure timely delivery offeatures.
  • Contributes to the product roadmap, strategy and vision by collaborating with the business head.

Description:

  • Has intimate understanding of a healthcare provider’s world and their respective revenue cycle management & business related needs.
  • Proposes appropriate digital solutions to address these needs.
  • Manages a product’s full lifecycle, from ideation to retirement.
  • Understands and translates market requirements with substantiated market feedback.
  • Unpacks the roadmap and ensures that they are understood by all relevant company stakeholders.
  • Prioritises product backlogs focused on client value, client growth andrevenue.
  • Manages process to quickly test concepts, hypothesis and minimal viable products with clients and internal stakeholders.
  • Can translate the high-level roadmap into a sprint-delivery model.
  • Works closely with the technology team to ensure agile development and successful product delivery.
  • Collaborates with multiple cross-functional teams (including business insights,technology, client success, marketing and training teams) to ensure that product designs and end to end client experiences are defined through behaviour design.
  • Is the product expert.
  • Ensures that competitor activities and offerings are well understood.
  • Ensures ongoing monitoring of product value to clients and proposes and prioritizes product enhancements to deliver continuous value.
  • Ensures ongoing monitoring of product budgeting and revenue tracking to aid in decisions, holding other stakeholders accountable and determining success benchmarks.
  • Facilitate cooperation and alignment across all company teams.
  • To ensure product releases are in line with trending behaviour design and user interface standards.
  • Reports to Business Head.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Business or Comp Science related degree.
  • MBA will be advantageous.
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a product management role.
  • A minimum of 2 years of line management experience.
  • Experience in Business Analysis/product design will be advantageous.
  • Experience in designing and launching cloud based systems.
  • Product management of Healthcare services is highly advantageous.
  • Excellent teamwork skills.
  • Valid Driver’s Licence and car owner – required to travel.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Extensive knowledge and application of product management principles.
  • Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal directline management authority.
  • Demonstrated success defining and launching successful products.

Behavioural Competence:

  • Strong purpose driven value system – aligned to the company Visionand Purpose.
  • Embrace and live to the company’s values.
  • Think and act strategically.
  • Structured thinker, communicator and executor.
  • Work well and build relationships with cross-functional teams and ensure collaboration and buy-in from a wide range of stakeholders.
  • Problem solve effectively.
  • Be analytical and detail oriented Ability to listen, understand and interpret.
  • Be a creative and an out-of-the-box thinker.
  • Be self-motivated and enthusiastic.
  • Be persuasive.
  • Be output and results driven.
  • Be resilient and work well under pressure.
  • Self-confident, assertive.
  • Commitment to delivering value to the internal and external client.
  • Tech savvy and forward/future thinking.
  • Has a growth mindset attitude.
  • Continual learning.

Technical competence:

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Excellent organisational, analytical and project management skills.
  • Results and performance-oriented with an ability to measure product business value, for the company and clients.
  • Understanding of latest trends and developments in product management.

Leadership Competence:

  • Confident, driven and dynamic leader.
  • Builds a team.
  • Leads by example.
  • Fosters collaboration amongst teams.
  • Ability to assess others.
  • Builds trust and credibility.
  • Coaches and develops team.

Desired Skills:

  • Line management
  • Business Analysis/product design
  • designing and launching cloud based systems
  • product management principles

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Product Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

Learn more/Apply for this position