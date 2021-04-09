Production Planner

A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for a Production Planner to co-ordinate, control and manage the rebuild workshop production planning, job costing and budget quotes.

To give related training and to plan production of the workshop production line and to develop these areas.

Salary is between R300,000 and R360,000 per annum, cost to company.

Benefits include medical aid and provident fund.

Requirements

Project Management or other relevant qualification

2 years planning within a similar environment

Knowledge of Visual Manufacturing or other MRP/ERP systems

Computer literate, Excel and Navision experience

Own vehicle and valid drivers license

This job may be removed before it expires. If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Production Planning

Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position