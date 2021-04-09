A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for a Production Planner to co-ordinate, control and manage the rebuild workshop production planning, job costing and budget quotes.
To give related training and to plan production of the workshop production line and to develop these areas.
Salary is between R300,000 and R360,000 per annum, cost to company.
Benefits include medical aid and provident fund.
Requirements
- Project Management or other relevant qualification
- 2 years planning within a similar environment
- Knowledge of Visual Manufacturing or other MRP/ERP systems
- Computer literate, Excel and Navision experience
- Own vehicle and valid drivers license
This job may be removed before it expires. If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Production Planning
- Project Management