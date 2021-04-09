Project Controls Manager

Effective leader with strong analytical and presentations skills, and a background in finance and quantity survey. Someone who will be an enthusiastic addition to the Projects Leadership team and influence others positively.
Requirements:
- BSc Engineering
- Professional registration
- Projects management experience
- Controls professional on capital projects
- Cost breakdown structure (CBS) or work breakdown structure
- Highly computer literate: Engineering software programs
- Able to provide Technical leadership and oversight every step of the way
Desired Skills:
- Project Planning
- Cost Management
- AACEI
- WBS
- Project Risk Management
- Multiple projects
- Forecasting
- Value Analysis
- Project scheduling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Water Collection, Treatment & Supply
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute
About The Employer:
Company that offers sustainable water and wastewater solutions, and Turnkey project implementation, throughout Africa and beyond.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident fund