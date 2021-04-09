Project Controls Manager

Apr 9, 2021

Effective leader with strong analytical and presentations skills, and a background in finance and quantity survey. Someone who will be an enthusiastic addition to the Projects Leadership team and influence others positively.

Requirements:

  • BSc Engineering
  • Professional registration
  • Projects management experience
  • Controls professional on capital projects
  • Cost breakdown structure (CBS) or work breakdown structure
  • Highly computer literate: Engineering software programs
  • Able to provide Technical leadership and oversight every step of the way

Desired Skills:

  • Project Planning
  • Cost Management
  • AACEI
  • WBS
  • Project Risk Management
  • Multiple projects
  • Forecasting
  • Value Analysis
  • Project scheduling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Water Collection, Treatment & Supply
  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

Company that offers sustainable water and wastewater solutions, and Turnkey project implementation, throughout Africa and beyond.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident fund

