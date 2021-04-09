Project Controls Manager

Effective leader with strong analytical and presentations skills, and a background in finance and quantity survey. Someone who will be an enthusiastic addition to the Projects Leadership team and influence others positively.

Requirements:

BSc Engineering

Professional registration

Projects management experience

Controls professional on capital projects

Cost breakdown structure (CBS) or work breakdown structure

Highly computer literate: Engineering software programs

Able to provide Technical leadership and oversight every step of the way

Desired Skills:

Project Planning

Cost Management

AACEI

WBS

Project Risk Management

Multiple projects

Forecasting

Value Analysis

Project scheduling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Water Collection, Treatment & Supply

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

Company that offers sustainable water and wastewater solutions, and Turnkey project implementation, throughout Africa and beyond.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position