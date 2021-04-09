PROJECT MANGER BRVAS

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following, but not limited, project related function:

To lead the overall co-ordination of the project.

To take overall accountability and responsibility for the implementation of the project.

To provide strategic interface with high level stakeholders.

To participate in the strategic management of the organisation.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS ROLE IN FOCUS, ARE:

Management of the overall risk relating to the implementation of the project

Implement appropriate agreements to implement the project

Manage the co-ordination and integration of implementation functions

Continually identify, monitor and report on project implementation risks

Pro-active management of staff

Establish and maintain effective relationships with all high-level stakeholders

Strategic positioning of projects within the organisation

REQUIREMENTS

Masters or equivalent degree in Built Environment (E.g. Engineering/ Project Management)

Professional Registration within respective discipline (a must)

Qualification in project management will be an added advantage

10 years experience in engineering construction sector, of which at least 5 years must be at managerial level.

Bulk raw water project implementation experience will be an added advantage.

A Clear understanding of the disciplines required for the implementation of projects, which includes engineering, environmental and funding aspects.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Bulk Raw Water project implementation

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Employer is in the public sector

