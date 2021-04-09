PROJECT MANGER BRVAS

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following, but not limited, project related function:

  • To lead the overall co-ordination of the project.
  • To take overall accountability and responsibility for the implementation of the project.
  • To provide strategic interface with high level stakeholders.
  • To participate in the strategic management of the organisation.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS ROLE IN FOCUS, ARE:

  • Management of the overall risk relating to the implementation of the project
  • Implement appropriate agreements to implement the project
  • Manage the co-ordination and integration of implementation functions
  • Continually identify, monitor and report on project implementation risks
  • Pro-active management of staff
  • Establish and maintain effective relationships with all high-level stakeholders
  • Strategic positioning of projects within the organisation

REQUIREMENTS

  • Masters or equivalent degree in Built Environment (E.g. Engineering/ Project Management)
  • Professional Registration within respective discipline (a must)
  • Qualification in project management will be an added advantage
  • 10 years experience in engineering construction sector, of which at least 5 years must be at managerial level.
  • Bulk raw water project implementation experience will be an added advantage.
  • A Clear understanding of the disciplines required for the implementation of projects, which includes engineering, environmental and funding aspects.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Bulk Raw Water project implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

About The Employer:

Employer is in the public sector

