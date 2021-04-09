PROJECT MANGER BRVAS

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following, but not limited, project related function:
- To lead the overall co-ordination of the project.
- To take overall accountability and responsibility for the implementation of the project.
- To provide strategic interface with high level stakeholders.
- To participate in the strategic management of the organisation.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS ROLE IN FOCUS, ARE:
- Management of the overall risk relating to the implementation of the project
- Implement appropriate agreements to implement the project
- Manage the co-ordination and integration of implementation functions
- Continually identify, monitor and report on project implementation risks
- Pro-active management of staff
- Establish and maintain effective relationships with all high-level stakeholders
- Strategic positioning of projects within the organisation
REQUIREMENTS
- Masters or equivalent degree in Built Environment (E.g. Engineering/ Project Management)
- Professional Registration within respective discipline (a must)
- Qualification in project management will be an added advantage
- 10 years experience in engineering construction sector, of which at least 5 years must be at managerial level.
- Bulk raw water project implementation experience will be an added advantage.
- A Clear understanding of the disciplines required for the implementation of projects, which includes engineering, environmental and funding aspects.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Bulk Raw Water project implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Employer is in the public sector