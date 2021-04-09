Digital & Switching Team
- Digital services for Doctors (Clinical and RCM), Core Services including Switching and Integrations, Business Operations & Engineering and Infrastructure.
Role Purpose
Building business focused digital solutions
The purpose of this role is to:
- To ensure that products and solutions are delivered of the highest quality.
- To follow testing processes in order that the software and solutions meet the business requirements.
- The purpose of the Digital Team (part of Shared Services team) is to build, expand and operate the Company’s digital business through building, enhancing and operating the systems and platforms.
- The purpose of the Switching team is to operate, maintain, integrate and continually enhance the Company’s Switch as the enabler and the backbone of the Company’s traditional business.
- Switching products have been the core of the business and they will continue to be that for the foreseeable future.
- This investment will have two components – expansion and innovation of the Company’s offerings in the Switching segments as well as to drive, through the use of technology, more competitive cost to serve products and offerings.
- In this role, you will be tasked with the testing of new features and enhancements to the Company’s Switching platform.
- You will be involved with the project teams (both internal and external) in implementation of these new features and enhancements working with both medical aid and medical practice partners.
Your duties will include and are not limited to:
- Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
- Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system
- Design and run scripts for automation in testing
- Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging application
- Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders
- Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release
- Design and update test cases according to product requirements
- Test specification reviews and sign-off
- Participate in code review
- Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
- Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines. Own transport to and from work over these times is essential
Qualifications & Experience:
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
- 5 years’ experience in software testing
- Experience with testing in agile projects
- Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests
- Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and web services
Knowledge and Skills:
- Software development exposure
- Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing
- Very good knowledge of testing methodologies
- Test analysis knowledge
- Intermediate SQL knowledge
- Unit testing experience
- Good – very good Windows operating system knowledge
- Good understanding of PC hardware
- Basic networking skills
- Understand basic programming concepts
- Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural
- UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
- SDLC
- Risk identification
- Behavior of software systems
- HCI principles
- Experience with web service testing tools such as SoapUI and/or Postman
- Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books, online content or social media platforms
Behavioral Competence:
- Good problem solving skills
- Very good verbal and written communication skills
- Very good attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to keep the big picture in mind when testing solutions
- Ability to manage personal delivery targets
- Ability to identify risk and communicate it
- High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated Ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available
- Develop & implement test case methodologies & processes
- Find issues in the product & work with the developers and analysts to resolve them as soon as possible
- Participate in the release process to ensure that solutions meet business requirements
- Document test results and report on software defects
- Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with
- e.g. Other Testers, Developers, Business Analysts, Product Managers, etc.
- Great team player
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.