Rectron expands point of sale offering with Newland ID

Rectron has added Newland ID, a manufacturer of barcode scanners, to its portfolio.

Rectron will be distributing the full Newland ID range, comprising (wireless) handheld scanners, stationary scanners, mobile computers, tablets, micro kiosks, and OEM scan engines, as well as offering pre-sales support and first-line technical support. This includes managing all repairs and RMA-related incidents in house and with third parties where necessary.

“Through Rectron, the South African market will now have full access to the Newland ID range, as well as stock readily available on all run-rate items. This reduces delivery time, while saving customers time and money,” says Fatima Khota, point of sale lead at Rectron.

The nature of Newland ID’s business is targeted towards automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) tech for businesses all around the world. Building on that, the manufacturer has its own mobile device management (MDM) software Ndevor, which is free and included in each of the android devices.

“Over the past five years of our presence in South Africa, we have gained a solid foothold in the market. Our product portfolio in this region has grown consistently in industries like warehousing, retail and healthcare, where we guarantee top-level design and flexibility, building our technology from the ground up. Now, it’s time for Newland to continue that momentum by joining forces with top IT distributor Rectron, opening new possibilities for both businesses in all sectors of the South African market and its industries, and increasing efficiencies and enhancing operations,” says Jonathan Hatton, South African country sales manager at Newland.

In the retail industry, fast turn-around times, accuracy, and improved efficiency are key. Using Newland’s product range to manage various operations removes the chance for human error and provides higher productivity and precision.

“We expect to see a massive uptake of barcode scanners in industries that form the backbone of the economy, such as retail, healthcare and logistics,” adds Khota. “Leveraging this unique point of sale technology, businesses can make precise management decisions that make a positive impact to their bottom line.”

Hatton adds: “All the industries in which we are active are buzzing with activity, driven by constantly evolving tech. As a manufacturer, we help our customers quickly manoeuvre and adapt to new streams. That way, they can focus on optimizing day-to-day tasks and get the most out of their workforce. We create exactly what is needed for many different operations and environments and do so quickly and flexibly.”