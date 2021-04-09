RETAIL SALES MANAGER – SOUTHERN SUBURBS – MARKET RELATED
An experienced Sales Manager in Retail – Hardware / Steel / Aluminium / Irrigation Pumps / Valves and similar is invited to apply for this great opportunity. Stock Control, buying, housekeeping, security, safety, delivery vehicle control, admin, cash control will be on your list of duties on your CV. Only candidates from this type of industry will be shortlisted for screening
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- retail
- sales manager
- manager
- sales
- retail sales manager
- hardware
- steel
- stock control
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric