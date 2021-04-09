Retail Sales Manager

RETAIL SALES MANAGER – SOUTHERN SUBURBS – MARKET RELATED

An experienced Sales Manager in Retail – Hardware / Steel / Aluminium / Irrigation Pumps / Valves and similar is invited to apply for this great opportunity. Stock Control, buying, housekeeping, security, safety, delivery vehicle control, admin, cash control will be on your list of duties on your CV. Only candidates from this type of industry will be shortlisted for screening

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

retail

sales manager

manager

sales

retail sales manager

hardware

steel

stock control

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position