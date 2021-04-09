Sales Assistant Retail

Listed Retail Group is looking to hire a hard-working, customer-oriented Store / Sales Assistant (Consultant) to ensure the smooth running of in-store retail operations.

The Shop Assistant’s responsibilities include welcoming customers to the shop, monitoring customer activities to prevent incidents of shoplifting, arranging displays accordingly, and processing customer refunds.

You should also be able to identify customers’ needs and recommend suitable shop items that best satisfy their needs.

NB. DUE TO THE NATURE OF THE INDUSTRY (RETAIL), THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE MUST BE WILLING AND ABLE TO WORK LONG HOURS, AS WELL AS ON WEEKENDS AND PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

.

The successful candidate should be well-organized and adept at using pricing and labeling equipment. Ultimately, an outstanding Shop Assistant should demonstrate effective communication skills and achieve exceptional customer service at all times.

Store/Sales Assistant Responsibilities:

Receiving, processing, and organizing shipments and deliveries accordingly.

Restocking depleted or low shop items and ensuring that the sales floor is organized according to established guidelines.

Assisting customers in locating desired shop items.

Informing customers of shop promotions to encourage purchases.

Performing regular price audits to identify and correct price discrepancies.

Addressing and resolving customers complaints in a professional manner.

Processing customer payments using the shop’s Point of Sale (POS) system.

Maintaining an in-depth knowledge of store items to provide advice and recommendations as needed.

Shop Assistant Requirements:

Grade 12 / Matric – non-negotiable

Proven retail sales experience, minimum 3 years

The ability to stand for extended periods.

The ability to use labeling and pricing equipment as well as Point of Sale (POS) software.

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Strong organizational skills.

Effective communication skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Detail-oriented.

This position is a 3 months contract to become permanent if/when candidate performs at company’s expectation.

Once permanent, the successful candidate will receive 13th cheque, profit sharing, medical aid and provident fund contributions by the company.

If you don’t hear from us within two weeks of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful

