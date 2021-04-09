Sales Support Administrator at WebHelp UK

Are you an attention to detail kind of person? An analytical thinker with the organisation skills of a perfectionist?

Join our vibrant Claremont team as a Sales Support Administrator where you’ll put those problem solving and communication skills to the test by acting as the first point of contact to ensure outstanding indemnity investigations is attended to.

You’ll be joining our fun-loving global community of more than 60,000 passionate people who work across 160 locations in over 49 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

You’ll need to have excellent time management skills, working well under pressure without breaking a sweat. You’ll be responsible for customer conversions and ensuring that all dealings and interactions reflect the professional and customer focused nature of our business.

Your highly professional manner reflecting the client’s brand image and customer ethos as well as your active listening, reassuring attitude and empathetic communication style using clear and plain explanations and terms will be key to your success in this role.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Put your best foot forward and apply today

What you’ll be doing

– Allocating files to relevant fee earner and/or function

– Daily communicating with fee earners and Medical Legal Agencies

– Daily third party telephone communication

– Communicating clearly with plain explanations and terms, with a friendly, empathetic and reassuring attitude when dealing with clients, customers and all third parties

– Reflecting the brand image and customer ethos at all times

– Data entry using Case Management System to create files and initial letters/documents for Case Handling Fee Earner

– Communicating with a number of different organisations to obtain accident details e.g. Police, Insurers, Witnesses, DVLA

– Achieving time recording targets: 100% utilisation / 90% audit score

What you’ll need

– Matric

– Excellent communication skills

– PC literacy and typing skills (Essential)

– Understanding of working in a regulated environment

– Previous similar type experience preferable i.e. administration

– Similar industry desirable- i.e. insurance company/Law firm

– Must be able to use own initiative and prioritise

– Flexibility in work content

– Enthusiasm and trustworthiness

– Clear credit, disciplinary and criminal records

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients. Take this opportunity to join our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

