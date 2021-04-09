SAP Authorization Principle Technical Consultant

To apply specialization within multiple SAP projects and support and technical expertise that meets customer business needs by interacting with stakeholders to define requirements and priorities. Performs systems analysis, solution design, develops, supports, and maintains SAP system. Also involved in technical solution design and system integration. Contributes to SAP architecture and landscape.

Design of Roles and Authorisations including S4HANA and BW4HANA

S/4 HANA Authorisations role creation

Migration of Authorisations from ERP to S/4 HANA on Premise

Configuring FIORI and service related roles

Design all Roles and Authorisations documents â€“ Single, Derived, and Composite roles.

Implement Authorisations in BW/HANA , ECC (6.0),BI (7.30), EP (7.02) NETWEAVER environment

User master maintenance

Understanding of how Cost and Profit centers are linked to Functional Areas within the Role Design

Translating business requirements into technical specifications

Ability to understand the roles of the different functional teams within the greater CCoE and how they fit together.

Working knowledge within the following Modules :

o FI â€“ Finance

o CO â€“ Controlling o BW/4HANA â€“ Business Warehouse

o PS â€“ Project systems

o PT â€“ Procure to Pay

o RE â€“ REAL Estate

o VIM â€“ Vendor Invoice Management

o MDG â€“ Master Data Governance

o Working knowledge of the transport system/landscape

o Understanding Audit/Risk requirements across the ERP systems.

o Knowledge of BI/BOBJ Authorisations.

o Extensive knowledge of Excel, e.g. comparing large amounts of DATA via VLOOKUP, etc.

o Ability to write macros within excel.

