SAP PS Senior Consultant at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking for SAP PS Senior Consultant on a full time basis, to start immediately until end of June 2021. This is for Subaru – Indiana, USA project where they are doing a S4 Hana implementation.Experience required:

Project Systems having Testing and Data Migration experience.

S4 Hana implementation experience.

Desired Skills:

SAP

PS

Senior

Consultant

