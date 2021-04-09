Senior Agile Coach

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contract opportunity open for a Agile Coach to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

To grow the agile skills in the organisation by establishing standards, policies and practices for the introduction and sustainability of Agile methodologies. Ensure that relevant people in the organization are upskilled in the principles of Agile as well as the standards, policies and practices adopted by the organization.

Drive the maturity of Agile at the company

Implement and monitor an Agile transformation strategy

Implement an Agile transformation plan

Educate employees on the principles and practices of Agile

Provide advice and guidance to Agile teams

Ensure that an appropriate governance framework is applied for the Agile framework used by the organization

Provide feedback for the continuous improvement of the Agile framework at Nedbank

Coach and mentor agile squads, executives, management and the organisation

Contribute to the design of a strategy for the organisational adoption of Agile.

Support a sustainable business agility transformation program by changing both process and culture, evolving from doing agile (tactical & process-focused) to being agile (strategic & culture/mind-set focused).

Contribute to the design, implementation and monitoring of Agile principles and practices

Experience and requirements

Completed degree or any other related

Scrum Coach / Scrum Professional

3 – 5 years as Scrum Master I (DM)

10 – 12 Years experience in software development. (7 years in Agile Software Development)

Experience in Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Experience applying concepts and techniques from multiple agile approaches including

Extreme Programming, Lean, Scrum, Kanban and Safe

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Programming

Lean

Scrum

Kanban

Safe

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position