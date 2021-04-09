Senior BI Developer (CH658) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, an energetic, fast-paced tech company, who specialises in Business Intelligence products and solutions is looking for a Senior BI Developer to join the team. The company aim to deliver high-value business intelligence solutions. In return, the value-added provides insight for strategic and operational decision making.

Qualifications and Experience Required: Matric and Relevant IT qualification

5+ Years of BI Development experience

SQL Server 2008/2012 experience

SQL Server Reporting Services or similar experience

SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Tabular experience

Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience or Power BI

Strong MS Excel skills and especially experience with Power Pivot

A solid understanding of how applications and underlying databases work/integrate

Experience with Front-end work, Visualisation, Graphs and designing financial and operational dashboards

Hugely advantageous would be cube or dashboard development within BI

Advantageous Certification and Experience:

Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development

Basic understanding of accounting / business processes

Skills

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Microsoft Excel

SQL

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft SQL Server

SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

SharePoint

PowerPivot

Business Intelligence (BI)

General Project Management



Deliver end-to-end BI solutions to customers (From proposal to implementation)

Manage team towards delivery and ensuring client satisfaction



Technical / Development



Analyse client systems and relate particular industry processes within the data structures as well as gaining a better understanding on the clients’ specific business. Extract, transform and load (ETL) any form of database. Pervasive SQL and Microsoft SQL systems in general.

De-normalise, consolidate and reconcile systems into a single version of the truth. Existing services developed with .Net and SSIS.

Develop and support SQL server objects for a variety of technical requirements depending on a per client basis. Design new and support existing reports based mostly on SSRS and Excel/SharePoint platforms.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position