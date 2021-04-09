Senior BI Developer (CH658) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Apr 9, 2021

Our client, an energetic, fast-paced tech company, who specialises in Business Intelligence products and solutions is looking for a Senior BI Developer to join the team. The company aim to deliver high-value business intelligence solutions. In return, the value-added provides insight for strategic and operational decision making.

Qualifications and Experience Required: Matric and Relevant IT qualification

  • 5+ Years of BI Development experience
  • SQL Server 2008/2012 experience
  • SQL Server Reporting Services or similar experience
  • SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Tabular experience
  • Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience or Power BI
  • Strong MS Excel skills and especially experience with Power Pivot
  • A solid understanding of how applications and underlying databases work/integrate
  • Experience with Front-end work, Visualisation, Graphs and designing financial and operational dashboards
  • Hugely advantageous would be cube or dashboard development within BI

Advantageous Certification and Experience:

  • Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development
  • Basic understanding of accounting / business processes

Skills

  • SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
  • Microsoft Excel
  • SQL
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)
  • SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
  • SharePoint
  • PowerPivot
  • Business Intelligence (BI)

General Project Management

  • Deliver end-to-end BI solutions to customers (From proposal to implementation)
  • Manage team towards delivery and ensuring client satisfaction


Technical / Development

  • Analyse client systems and relate particular industry processes within the data structures as well as gaining a better understanding on the clients’ specific business. Extract, transform and load (ETL) any form of database. Pervasive SQL and Microsoft SQL systems in general.
  • De-normalise, consolidate and reconcile systems into a single version of the truth. Existing services developed with .Net and SSIS.
  • Develop and support SQL server objects for a variety of technical requirements depending on a per client basis. Design new and support existing reports based mostly on SSRS and Excel/SharePoint platforms.

General:

