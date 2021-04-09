Senior BI Developer (CH658) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, an energetic, fast-paced tech company, who specialises in Business Intelligence products and solutions is looking for a Senior BI Developer to join the team. The company aim to deliver high-value business intelligence solutions. In return, the value-added provides insight for strategic and operational decision making.
Qualifications and Experience Required: Matric and Relevant IT qualification
- 5+ Years of BI Development experience
- SQL Server 2008/2012 experience
- SQL Server Reporting Services or similar experience
- SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Tabular experience
- Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience or Power BI
- Strong MS Excel skills and especially experience with Power Pivot
- A solid understanding of how applications and underlying databases work/integrate
- Experience with Front-end work, Visualisation, Graphs and designing financial and operational dashboards
- Hugely advantageous would be cube or dashboard development within BI
Advantageous Certification and Experience:
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development
- Basic understanding of accounting / business processes
Skills
- SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Microsoft Excel
- SQL
- Microsoft Power BI
- Microsoft SQL Server
- SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)
- SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- SharePoint
- PowerPivot
- Business Intelligence (BI)
General Project Management
- Deliver end-to-end BI solutions to customers (From proposal to implementation)
- Manage team towards delivery and ensuring client satisfaction
Technical / Development
- Analyse client systems and relate particular industry processes within the data structures as well as gaining a better understanding on the clients’ specific business. Extract, transform and load (ETL) any form of database. Pervasive SQL and Microsoft SQL systems in general.
- De-normalise, consolidate and reconcile systems into a single version of the truth. Existing services developed with .Net and SSIS.
- Develop and support SQL server objects for a variety of technical requirements depending on a per client basis. Design new and support existing reports based mostly on SSRS and Excel/SharePoint platforms.
General:
