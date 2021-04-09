Senior Bookkeeper

Our client within the manufacturing industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Senior Bookkeeper to join their team based in Durban. The successful incumbent will ensure that all the financial accounting functions are operating effectively and efficiently.

Key Duties

Financial Administration

Assisting the Financial Manager with the annual and quarterly forecasting process.

Processing and updating relevant general ledger journals.

Managing the fixed asset register and updating as required

Preparing all monthly G/L Balance Sheet reconciliations

Processing and loading all payments onto the banking electronic system for approval by the Financial Manager.

Performing the monthly bank reconciliations.

Analysing monthly variances to budget and forecast for all I/S line items.

Preparation of monthly VAT returns for the company.

Ensuring all statutory payments are made by the relevant due dates.

Prepare monthly payroll information input to send to Financial Manager for review

Preparation of monthly trial balance for management accounts and assistance with review queries thereon.

Creditors

Receiving and processing invoices from suppliers.

Reconciling all creditors accounts for approval.

Initiating all COD payments, weekly.

Resolving supplier queries as and when required.

Resolving reconciling items in creditors reconciliation for either pricing, quantity, or receipting discrepancies.

Liaising with branches to ensure all relevant documentation is submitted timeously.

Monthly reconciliation of the Creditors Age Analysis to the Creditors G/L account.

Credit Management

Collaborating with branches to ensure the timeous collection of all outstanding debt.

Allocating payments to debtor’s accounts based on funds received.

Generating monthly statements for individual submission to debtors where appropriate.

Opening debtors accounts and processing data base amendments to customer accounts.

Preparation of the monthly reconciliation of the Debtor’s age analysis to the Debtors G/L account.

Monitor any unallocated payments from customers and ensure they are cleared timeously.

Desired Skills:

Matric –

Degree/ Diploma / Certification in Accounting OR Accounting Technician (SA) –

10 years relevant experience. –

Working knowledge of relevant statutory relations (VAT & Companies Act) –

Working knowledge of Pastel and SYSPRO

