Senior Business Analyst – Sandton – R700 PH at E-Merge IT Rercuitment

An out of this world opportunity to join a financial services company listed on the JSE Top40 has become available for an extraordinary Senior Business Analyst, they are looking for someone who motivated to enhance their UX skills by joining their dynamic environment that enables smart, self-driven people to be their best.

In this position you will be responsible for managing the development cycle from inception to implementation of a project as well as to run independently with projects, enhancements and production issues.

If you are open to learn and work with a large set of technologies, don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity. APPLY!!

The tech stack includes:

Integration

SQL

Development Methodologies

WEB services

UX

UI

MIS

Domain Modelling

API

Reference Number for this position is GZ52713 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a long term contract rate negotiable on experience and ability from R650 to R700 Per Hour.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

