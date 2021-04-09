Senior Business Applications Analyst (CH659) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, an energetic, fast-paced tech company, who specialises in Business Intelligence products and solutions is looking a Business Application Analyst and Reporting Specialist that will operate as a critical link between finance, operations and IT, connecting these functions with the aim of delivering high-value business intelligence solutions. In return, the value added provides insight for strategic and operational decision making. The Business Application Analyst and Reporting Specialist will work with and guide a team of developers and business analyst dealing with complex business challenges.

Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) business and/or financial qualifications

Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience

Experience working with financial systems and financial system integrations

Data warehouse expert

Excel & PowerPivot expert

Advantageous:

Microsoft Certifications

Knowledge of Advanced Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet Of Things with Microsoft and Azure Services

Knowledge and experience working on all major ERP systems such as Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, Syspro, Infor, SAP etc.

Key Responsibilities

Leading the analysis and design phase of all the digital transformation projects with a focus and drive on becoming an expert in both the Finance and IT fields utilizing the latest technology offerings from Microsoft.

Working with clients to understand their current business processes, architecture and reporting, as well as working with clients to define their digital transformation process and to establish a future state of their reporting & business intelligence.

Define new application or process requirements if the current applications and processes do not support the client’s ultimate requirements.

Running workshops and work closely with the key enterprise clients to gather and interpret requirements within the business analysis frameworks and in turn define, document, and present the solutions back to the client.

Work closely with project management, the development team, and BI Teams to ensure a high-quality implementation of the defined solutions.

The accuracy of all content delivered within the solution will be one of the highest priorities and responsibilities.

Development of solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).

Assist in the identification of risks and challenges pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

Sharing experience and understanding of specific projects to enhance team knowledge and performance as a whole.

Lead and guide with the roll out of a new technical solution and changes.

Explore opportunities to continuously improve the system.

Plan enhancements to solutions, recommend software and systems and translate business / system requirements into specifications, which development teams can use to implement.

Provide expert advice and skills in identifying shortfalls, closing gaps and improving solutions.

Building customer relationships and delivering projects based on customer requirements successfully.

Working with business, development and reporting teams to create both financial and operational models.

Doing deep dives to understand processes, reporting and how all transactions and activities flow into the daily, weekly, monthly and annual reporting.

Design and implementation of visual reporting, insights and analysis of financial and operational information.

Identify improvements to assist customers to increase their return on investment.

Skills

Excellent analytical, system design, problem-solving skills

Sound knowledge of financial systems and financial system integrations

Detailed understanding of KPI system and ability to identify key value drivers and opportunities to improve business performance

Ability to understand, analyse and utilise financial, market, consumer and economic information

Pro-active in identifying potential problems and proposing solutions

Translating and simplifying requirements

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Work with large sets of data

This role will be a good fit if you:

Can identify, understand and communicate complex issues in a clear and concise way to both Accountants and Developers

Always aim to automate and optimize mundane and routine tasks

Work well under pressure with strict timelines and deadlines

Thrive in fast-paced environment with ambiguous situations and able to multi task with several priorities

Have a love of all thing’s tech, are highly analytical, detailed oriented and have solid conceptual thinking and problem-solving skills

Are naturally curious

A master of two sciences namely Finance and Data analytics

Behavioral Competences:

Building and maintaining effective relationships and networks

Accepting and tackling demanding goals, demonstrate a ‘can-do’ attitude

Maintain composure under pressure and deal effectively with stress and adverse conditions

Work well within a team, manage criticism and maintain momentum

Drive business results with excellence

Gaining agreement on all levels

Making effective decisions and taking calculated risks

Enthusiastically productive

Model principles and values

Recognize opportunities for improvements, discuss and implement the required changes

General:

