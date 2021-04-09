Senior Business Applications Analyst (CH659) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, an energetic, fast-paced tech company, who specialises in Business Intelligence products and solutions is looking a Business Application Analyst and Reporting Specialist that will operate as a critical link between finance, operations and IT, connecting these functions with the aim of delivering high-value business intelligence solutions. In return, the value added provides insight for strategic and operational decision making. The Business Application Analyst and Reporting Specialist will work with and guide a team of developers and business analyst dealing with complex business challenges.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Relevant Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) business and/or financial qualifications
- Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience
- Experience working with financial systems and financial system integrations
- Data warehouse expert
- Excel & PowerPivot expert
Advantageous:
- Microsoft Certifications
- Knowledge of Advanced Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet Of Things with Microsoft and Azure Services
- Knowledge and experience working on all major ERP systems such as Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, Syspro, Infor, SAP etc.
Key Responsibilities
- Leading the analysis and design phase of all the digital transformation projects with a focus and drive on becoming an expert in both the Finance and IT fields utilizing the latest technology offerings from Microsoft.
- Working with clients to understand their current business processes, architecture and reporting, as well as working with clients to define their digital transformation process and to establish a future state of their reporting & business intelligence.
- Define new application or process requirements if the current applications and processes do not support the client’s ultimate requirements.
- Running workshops and work closely with the key enterprise clients to gather and interpret requirements within the business analysis frameworks and in turn define, document, and present the solutions back to the client.
- Work closely with project management, the development team, and BI Teams to ensure a high-quality implementation of the defined solutions.
- The accuracy of all content delivered within the solution will be one of the highest priorities and responsibilities.
- Development of solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).
- Assist in the identification of risks and challenges pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.
- Sharing experience and understanding of specific projects to enhance team knowledge and performance as a whole.
- Lead and guide with the roll out of a new technical solution and changes.
- Explore opportunities to continuously improve the system.
- Plan enhancements to solutions, recommend software and systems and translate business / system requirements into specifications, which development teams can use to implement.
- Provide expert advice and skills in identifying shortfalls, closing gaps and improving solutions.
- Building customer relationships and delivering projects based on customer requirements successfully.
- Working with business, development and reporting teams to create both financial and operational models.
- Doing deep dives to understand processes, reporting and how all transactions and activities flow into the daily, weekly, monthly and annual reporting.
- Design and implementation of visual reporting, insights and analysis of financial and operational information.
- Identify improvements to assist customers to increase their return on investment.
Skills
- Excellent analytical, system design, problem-solving skills
- Sound knowledge of financial systems and financial system integrations
- Detailed understanding of KPI system and ability to identify key value drivers and opportunities to improve business performance
- Ability to understand, analyse and utilise financial, market, consumer and economic information
- Pro-active in identifying potential problems and proposing solutions
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Work with large sets of data
This role will be a good fit if you:
- Can identify, understand and communicate complex issues in a clear and concise way to both Accountants and Developers
- Always aim to automate and optimize mundane and routine tasks
- Work well under pressure with strict timelines and deadlines
- Thrive in fast-paced environment with ambiguous situations and able to multi task with several priorities
- Have a love of all thing’s tech, are highly analytical, detailed oriented and have solid conceptual thinking and problem-solving skills
- Are naturally curious
- A master of two sciences namely Finance and Data analytics
Behavioral Competences:
- Building and maintaining effective relationships and networks
- Accepting and tackling demanding goals, demonstrate a ‘can-do’ attitude
- Maintain composure under pressure and deal effectively with stress and adverse conditions
- Work well within a team, manage criticism and maintain momentum
- Drive business results with excellence
- Gaining agreement on all levels
- Making effective decisions and taking calculated risks
- Enthusiastically productive
- Model principles and values
- Recognize opportunities for improvements, discuss and implement the required changes
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.