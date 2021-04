Senior Data Analyst (CJM and NPS) at Deloitte 4

Our Client is looking for an experienced Senior Data Analyst with custromer journey mapping, NPS, and customer data experience.

The successful candidate will be considered for a 6-8 Month contract.

CJM (Customer journey mapping) and NPS are non negotiables

Canidates must be availaible to start in April

Desired Skills:

Senior

Data

Analyst

CJM

and

NPS

Customer data

Learn more/Apply for this position