Senior Electrical Engineer

Our client in the Mining Industry is looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer in the Matla, Mpumalanga area. This is a contract position for 12 months.

Requirements:

BEng Electrical Engineering essential

Management Development Programme will be desirable

GCC: Engineering will be desirable

Certificate Project Management will be desirable

6-8 years experience in Maintenance, Hazard identification, Risk assessment, Procurement, Project Engineering, Contract and Project Management

Engineering Council of SA (PrEng) – essential

KPAs:

Deliver expert technical support in engineering discipline in projects

Ensure that written reports are produced and delivered to client in accordance with Group standards

Ensure that latest legislative/Company requirements are adhered to with specific reference to engineering designs

Support service delivery within department and project budget parameters

Support technology capabilities involved in project execution and delivery within Engineering discipline

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position