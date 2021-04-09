Senior Electrical Engineer

Apr 9, 2021

Our client in the Mining Industry is looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer in the Matla, Mpumalanga area. This is a contract position for 12 months.

Requirements:

  • BEng Electrical Engineering essential
  • Management Development Programme will be desirable
  • GCC: Engineering will be desirable
  • Certificate Project Management will be desirable
  • 6-8 years experience in Maintenance, Hazard identification, Risk assessment, Procurement, Project Engineering, Contract and Project Management
  • Engineering Council of SA (PrEng) – essential

KPAs:

  • Deliver expert technical support in engineering discipline in projects
  • Ensure that written reports are produced and delivered to client in accordance with Group standards
  • Ensure that latest legislative/Company requirements are adhered to with specific reference to engineering designs
  • Support service delivery within department and project budget parameters
  • Support technology capabilities involved in project execution and delivery within Engineering discipline

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position