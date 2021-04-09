Our client in the Mining Industry is looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer in the Matla, Mpumalanga area. This is a contract position for 12 months.
Requirements:
- BEng Electrical Engineering essential
- Management Development Programme will be desirable
- GCC: Engineering will be desirable
- Certificate Project Management will be desirable
- 6-8 years experience in Maintenance, Hazard identification, Risk assessment, Procurement, Project Engineering, Contract and Project Management
- Engineering Council of SA (PrEng) – essential
KPAs:
- Deliver expert technical support in engineering discipline in projects
- Ensure that written reports are produced and delivered to client in accordance with Group standards
- Ensure that latest legislative/Company requirements are adhered to with specific reference to engineering designs
- Support service delivery within department and project budget parameters
- Support technology capabilities involved in project execution and delivery within Engineering discipline
